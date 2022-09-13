Direct readings – Spalletti: “Simeone or Raspa? I’ll explain. Delivery …”. Anguisa: “Forget Liverpool!”

Soon the technical speech at the press conference.

Luciano Spalletti, The Napoli coach, will present the challenge against Glasgow in the Champions League scheduled for tomorrow. Soon the technical speech at the press conference. There will be along with the artwork sincere Anguissa.

The midfielder will be the one to start the conference.

“It will be a very difficult match, but I have to be clear, we are here to win. It will not be easy, they are a strong team and they play at home. We have to forget about the match with Liverpool, and be mental.”

Against Liverpool, one of the best matches of your career?

“It was definitely a great match, it was my first in the Champions League. But you always have to think about the team, if you play well and the team wins, it’s okay.”

Has anything changed compared to last year in your participation in the offensive phase?

“Not much has changed, I think I had more ficudcia, last year I could score more. I can score but there are also strikers who can score. I’m only interested in winning, that’s important.”

Error not committed?

“I watched some videos, the atmosphere is incredible but we are prepared. The important thing is not to think that we are here to win and it will be easy, they are a great team and we have to respect them. We cannot believe that it will be an easy match, anything can happen.”

About the absence of Napoli fans

“It will be difficult, but they are always with us and they always push us. We have to leave everything on the pitch, whether it’s the fans here or in Italy, they are always in our hearts.”

Is it the best time of your career?

“To be a footballer you have to work and get better every day. I can’t say if this is the best moment in my career, you always have to work.”

Luciano Spalletti’s press conference begins.

How did preparations for the match change after the postponement of the match day?

“Having an extra day allows you to start thinking a little bit up front about formation, when you play very closely you can have more time.”

What kind of match would it be?

“Here the kind of competition will be so obvious. We offer our heartfelt condolences to these people for what happened. Their story was carried over into 90 minutes of matches, you have to be good at being able to respond to that emotional, vocal and physical stress. So many things all at once. I know my players, I’ve seen them available and willing to make their qualities available in any context.

What do you think of the teams drawn in this group?

“Whether it’s a group for passion in football, there are historic teams inside. That these competitions don’t happen often and you play in them, being the one to go to these stadiums should be an added happiness.”

They came from two defeats, what reaction do you expect?

“They experience this difference when they play at home to when they play away. This type of stadium and the symbol of these clubs becomes an additional reinforcement and strength for the players. In front of their fans it is impossible not to have above-average reactions. So I expect a reaction that exceeds the expectations of the match. normal”.

On an environmental level, do you remember the trip to Florence?

“Also last year we played matches on the field with that passion and that passion that the opposing fans have. A way to deal with these situations is to grab the ball and say ‘Now it’s done as I say.’ If we think about clubbing and throwing the ball away it becomes difficult. For 90 minutes. We have to play ball and see if the opponent is good at our football.”

Will Simeone replace Osimhen?

“Rasbadori is very good at moving around, he did more than some of his midfielders in the match against Spezia. He did what I expected, maybe tomorrow we need other characteristics here, it’s normal to think about other things as well. Nothing is lost with one or the other, With Giovanni you’re more able to attack depth because that’s what he does as a career, he really likes to see what happens. He’s a strong footballer for that kind of enthusiasm, when there are these players out there it’s only natural that we take that step forward to become champions. Two or three times he came off the bench and he said to me, ‘Don’t tell me, let me play, I get another thirty seconds on the field. So it gets easier…’.”

Could there be any new training?

“The games are still few, even if they are close. We were lucky to have some things from those who played less, we are okay with those who were planning to play more. When a player plays the whole game, they are the last twenty minutes that can cause You have problems, and we have always changed a lot.”

A message to the fans that they can’t be there?

“That’s the real penalty we have, our inability to turn around with our fans. But we know they’re all going to be clinging to the TVs in order to be next to our players. We know that, but we had the right number here and they could have been of help. We know they are. They’re going to look at us and they’re going to be there for you to explode from the right side and push from the right side and we’ll feel that force.”

Spalletti in the final“I would like to congratulate the national volleyball team (world champion) and good luck to the national basketball team (quarter-finals with France) for this final that they have to do.” 20.47 – Luciano Spalletti’s press conference ends.