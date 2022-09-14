September 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"I miss Naples, but I don't regret it. I wrote to Di Lorenzo..."

“I miss Naples, but I don’t regret it. I wrote to Di Lorenzo…”

Mirabelle Hunt September 14, 2022 1 min read

I miss Naples, missing him. As well as wearing my old shirt. But I do not regret the choice I made a few months ago. to me Toronto I’m fine and I’ll leave her to go homeThese are the words Lorenzo InsigneWho spoke to Dazen on the Toronto Little Italy special.

Insigne: “I miss Napoli and coming home, but in Toronto I have no regrets”

Insigne continued: “Qbut this Naples Winning the Scudetto, the fans deserve it. I am very attached to them, the last match in ‘Maradona’, against GenoaThey showed me the emotion that filled my heart. I hope to always make them proud here, maybe the only regrets are the titles lost for a short time I will see And the Spalletti“.

Watch the video

Toronto eager for Insigne: ‘Family problems, even Criscito with him’

Insigne: “I wrote to Di Lorenzo, he deserves the captain’s badge”

So the former Great Blue dedicated an idea to the new captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo: “I wrote to him wishing him success. I knew he would wear a headband with the sale Coulibaly. He is a boy with a great work culture, struggle and great personality. He deserves this honor“.

From Donnarumma and Calafiori to Insigne: The Top 11 in Blue Abroad

See the gallery

From Donnarumma and Calafiori to Insigne: The Top 11 in Blue Abroad

Register for the Corriere dello Sport Fantasy Championship: Mister Calcio CUP

See also  Tennis, Juan Martin del Potro may return to the court in 2022 in Cordoba - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Match times September 14, program, TV, live broadcast – OA Sport

September 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
5 min read

Direct readings – Spalletti: “Simeone or Raspa? I’ll explain. Delivery …”. Anguisa: “Forget Liverpool!”

September 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Polo again protagonist in Maremma with Punta Ala event

September 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

“Press officer with VAT number, but he worked as an employee”: Pd of Lecce and ex-minister Bellanova condemned to compensate him

September 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Gasoline, the illegal savings trick: You’re practically walking for free

September 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Samantha Cristoforetti becomes the first female commander of the Space Station

September 14, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“I miss Naples, but I don’t regret it. I wrote to Di Lorenzo…”

September 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt