"I miss Naples, but I don't regret it. I wrote to Di Lorenzo..."

“I miss Naples, missing him. As well as wearing my old shirt. But I do not regret the choice I made a few months ago. to me Toronto I’m fine and I’ll leave her to go homeThese are the words Lorenzo InsigneWho spoke to Dazen on the Toronto Little Italy special.
Insigne: “I miss Napoli and coming home, but in Toronto I have no regrets”
Insigne continued: “Qbut this Naples Winning the Scudetto, the fans deserve it. I am very attached to them, the last match in ‘Maradona’, against GenoaThey showed me the emotion that filled my heart. I hope to always make them proud here, maybe the only regrets are the titles lost for a short time I will see And the Spalletti…“.
Insigne: “I wrote to Di Lorenzo, he deserves the captain’s badge”
So the former Great Blue dedicated an idea to the new captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo: “I wrote to him wishing him success. I knew he would wear a headband with the sale Coulibaly. He is a boy with a great work culture, struggle and great personality. He deserves this honor“.
Register for the Corriere dello Sport Fantasy Championship: Mister Calcio CUP
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Match times September 14, program, TV, live broadcast – OA Sport
Direct readings – Spalletti: “Simeone or Raspa? I’ll explain. Delivery …”. Anguisa: “Forget Liverpool!”
Polo again protagonist in Maremma with Punta Ala event