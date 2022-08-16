Martina Stella: Made to be lovable

He has been a hit for more than 20 years, starring in the movie “The Last Kiss” by Gabriel Moschino. He was only 16 years old

She is still very young. We were deceived by the fact that she became famous at a very young age. Today, Martina Stella is a beautiful and determined woman who knows what she wants. He also testifies to the words he chose for one of his recent posts published via the official Instagram account.

Martina Stella’s career

The 37-year-old is from Tuscany, a native of Impruneta, and her debut was one of the most exciting in the history of Italian cinema. At the age of 16, in fact, he plays in “The Last Kiss” by Gabriel Moschino. We are in 2001 and the success of the film is known to all.

After this exciting appearance, He’s lucky enough to work with great directors: In 2002, he participated in the film “Amnèsia” by Gabriele Salvatores and on several occasions with Carlo Vanzina and Enrico Vanzina: “A summer in the Caribbean” (2009), “Sapore di te” (2014), “Insuring all Italian” ( 2020).

For her also a cameo in the long-running saga of the Danny Ocean gang, played by George Clooney, and, in particular, “Ocean’s Twelve”, directed by Steven Soderbergh (2004).

He participates as a competitor in the twelfth edition of the talent show “Dancing with the Stars”, hosted by Mili Carlucci on Rai 1, where he takes third place.

We turn to the personal and emotional side, He had relationships with Valentino Rossi, Labo Elkann and Primo Reggiani. From 2011 to 2014, he had a relationship with Gabriel Gregorini, with whom he had a daughter.

In February 2015, he announced his relationship with football agent Andrea Manfredonia, whom he married on September 3, 2016 and has a son, Leonardo, born on November 5, 2021.

“Women are made to be loved”

Martina Stella is the daughter of a toll booth employee of the Autostrade and Bianca and is a ballerina in both classical and modern dance. Parents separated when he was 15 years old. Not a simple childhood, then, that of Martina, who was only able to partially make up for professional success.

Today, she is 37 years old, a complete woman, as well as one of the most famous actresses on the Italian scene. So much was followed on social media that, these days, he updated his Instagram profile with some snaps taken from the photo book.

A blue blouse and a black skirt for Martina standing in front of the mirror: “Women are made to be loved, not to be understood,” Oscar Wilde’s phrase contains the true meaning of the personality of each woman, of all of us. Among those who comment there are also those who suggest …