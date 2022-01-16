“Pain I have to overcome…”

The adventure has just begun big brother vip for every Delia Duran The new challenger broke down in tears as she talked about the difficult relationship she had with her ex-prisoner husband. Alex Bailey“A pain that I have to get over…”.

Delia Doran and Sully Sorge at GFVip (Image via Endemol Shine Italy press office)

GFVip, Delia Duran breaks down in tears: ‘My crisis with Alex Bailey’

the big brother vip Adventure Delia Duranwife Alex Bailey. entering the house Delia He immediately had a face to face Soleil, but after sleeping on him, he warned his roommates that he wanted to set aside discussions: “Tonight – I explained – I could not sleep because of this, I am tired of these quarrels. I am not, anger, wounds and pain lead you to what you did .. I feel guilty ».

Delia Duran (Photo courtesy of the Italian press office Endemol Shine)

Later Delia Back to topic with Manila, repeating tearfully that behind his previous behavior there is so much suffering: “There is an inner pain – I admit – I still have to get over and this leads me to be very difficult. I’ve always covered a lot of pain, I always wanted to appear as a woman I wasn’t in reality… so that I wouldn’t be seen as fragile.”

the rotation She is in crisis and Nazzaro tries to reassure her about her husband’s true feelings: “He – he explained – should help you but you should not push him away.” The newcomer then said that she would try to find ways to build a relationship with her Soleil, until recently his archenemy: “It’s time to talk to you…”.

