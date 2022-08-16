King Salmo dominates the Red Valley and embraces Olbia – Ulpianova

★video★ OLBIA. hardly a scene psalm In the Red Valley it may be forgotten. The rapper’s concert on the third evening of the festival was an undisputed success.

To sing his songs was 26 thousand. “How many Olbia are there? How many other Sardinian islands? “You’re beautiful from here,” the Olbiese artist asked the audience. He climbed on stage in a Honda cub around midnight, as the raving audience who knew each piece by heart praised him as a god. The first song 90 minutes of applause Then he continues, without taking a breath for even a moment, all his great hits from the latest to those that crowned him for years as the authentic king of Italian rap.

The artist from Olbia has literally driven fans crazy by taking over the stage as few of them know how to do it. “I’m afraid to go out”And the “First time”And the “Russell Crowe”And the “disobey” Then again immortal “Yoko Ono”And the “psalm”And the “1984” And the “Sunrise”. “You could say c’est la vie! Ah, but are you alright? Have you ever seen a sunrise like this? Guys, there is no such place!” – said he, pointing to Olbia – I wrote Dawn by driving back from San Teodoro in It’s 6 am.”

During the ceremony there were references to Olbia and the whole island. He sang “In the city I’m the president after Nizi” while playing the lyrics “rich and dead”. The words spoke 30 meters away from the VIP platform, where the mayor sat.

An inextricable bond between Salmo and this land he wanted to repeat from start to finish of his adrenaline rush show. “Such a thing has never been seen in this city.”

Talent, energy and theater presence. In Olbia Arena, the rapper from Olbia was a theatrical animal, a mature artist familiar with his own means. The great San Siro experience was its dedication.

An hour of presentation and then the final salute to the cub. A few minutes passed, and surprisingly, when people were already leaving, he returned to the stage with a blonde wig. For the second part of the concert, he performed on the console of an overwhelming DJ set that made the audience dance after 2:00 in the morning.

The psalmist said, “Everyone reaches out to your heart, believe me.” to sing with him “The island” Dedicated to Sardinia, another Olbiese guest of honor, En? Gma. “Give a round of applause to my brother Marcelino,” shouted Maurizio Pesciotto. “I am really happy to be in my city – he said at the end – and to see all this. Happy Ferragosto Raga!” Below is a video of the Psalm, 90 minutes of applause ▼