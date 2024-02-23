Looking for ideas | Sports in Italy and the USA: events, athletes and strategies

After nearly 20 years, Italian men's national football team He's about to play again In the United States, with two friendly matches.

Italy – Venezuela will be played on Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale (Florida)., 10pm in Italian and 5pm local time, live on Rai 1, at Chase Stadium. The match will be the first between Italy and Venezuela regarding the men's national football teams. Tickets can be purchased here.

Italy – Ecuador will be played on Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Harrison (New Jersey)., 9pm Italian time and 4pm local time, live on Rai 1, at Red Bull Arena. There are two precedents with Ecuador: a victory for the Azzurri (2-0, a brace from Vieri) in the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea and a draw (1-1, with an Italian goal from Toni) in a friendly match in 2005. New York, the last match the Italian national team played in the United States United States of America before these friendly matches. Tickets can be purchased here.

For those who love running, The half marathon is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in New York, with… IASF – Italian American Sports Foundation tragli Official Charitable Partners. Through its offices in New York and Rome, IASF also has some aprons available. For information: [email protected]

31-year-old Paolo Parente lives and works in the United States and is a boxer who trained for several years under the Italian-American trainer and businessman Venanzio Ciampa. Currently, he is Parente Fitness specialist And the His YouTube channel is here.

In Italy, Master's degree in Sports Communication at Sacred Heart Catholic University Organized this event Athlete connections between Italy and the USA: comparing the NBA and the Italian league In cooperation with Italian newspaper online locker room recordsscheduled to take place on Wednesday 28 February 2024 in Milan at 5 pm, in room G024 S. Agostino, Largo Gemelli 1, admission is free.. It will be an opportunity to reflect on the differences between the USA and Italy in the cultural approach to sports communication and the overall vision of the sports product. They will talk: Paola AbbizziDirector of Teaching for Masters Communication sport Catholic University; Marco Baroloformer football player and current commentator DAZN; Federica Costalawyer; Datum teethformer basketball player, former NBA player with the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics; Gianluca FrollaFounder Basketball records; Alessandro Mamolicommentator Sky Sports NBA; Supervised by Emmanuel Corazziboss Locker room news And a master's teacher in sports communication at Catholic University. At the end of the meeting, certificates will be awarded to students of the sixth edition of the Master in Sports Communication.