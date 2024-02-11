February 11, 2024

Mazzarri is towards 3-5-1-1, a top player will be left out

Mazzarri is towards 3-5-1-1, a top player will be left out

February 11, 2024

Eve Milan NaplesTuttomercatoweb.com provides the latest news in the fields related to coaches' selections.

Walter Mazzarri I have to go back to 3-5-1-1 Seen against Lazio. In attack, there will only be Kvaratskhelia to support Simeone, with Politano on the bench. Di Lorenzo and Mazzucci will operate in midfield, given Mario Rui has been ruled out. Anguissa, Lobotka and Kajusti are available in the middle with Zielinski who has recovered and will be available during the race. The defensive trio will consist of Ostegaard, Rahmani and Juan Jesus, with Gollini in goal. Meret and Oliveira also join the squad, while Osimhen is still involved in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Stefano Pioli He is considering a move to compensate for the exclusion of Tijani Reijnders. The most exciting name is Bennacer, but it will be a run-off with Moussa until the end. The other ten will be the same as in Frosinone. So Maignan is in goal with Kjaer and Gabbia in the middle and Calabria-Theo on the sides. Adly is ready in the control room while the attacking tandem behind Giroud will consist of Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek and Leao.

Milan (4-2-3-1) Possible lineup: Minyan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabia, Theo Hernandez; Adly, Ben Nasser; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Jiro. Everyone is Pioli

Naples (3-5-1-1) Possible lineup: Giulini; Ostegaard, Rahmani, Juan Jesus; Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajusti, Mazzocchi; Kvaratskhelia; Simon. Coach Mazzarri

