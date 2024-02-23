Athletes connect between Italy and the United States, with Gigi Datome and Marco Parolo

How is the communication of athletes between Italy and the United States changing? they asked themselves Master's degree in sports communicationcomparisonNBAthe most important professional basketball league in the world, and our league League, the Italians' favorite top section. “He was born like this”Words about freedom. barely. Athlete connections between Italy and the USA: comparing the NBA and the Italian league“, the event promoted by the master brought him out Piermarco Aroldi In cooperation with Change room recordsThe newspaper was born on Instagram with the aim of developing the way sports information is presented on social media.

An event that athletes cannot miss. Datum teethformer player Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Fenerbahce H Olympia Milan, The company it is today Ambassadoris the perfect basketball player to talk to about the NBA, but also about the Italian Basketball League. Marco Baroloa former midfielder Verona, Cesena, Parma H Lazio“He's the man of football you'll be dealing with issues relating to 'the people's game',” says Nick Hornby, also taking into account his presence as a respected pundit and commentator on… DAZN.

“After talking about… Comprehensive sports communication with Adriano PanattaThis meeting aims to focus attention on communication between athletes, which contributes to building the image of the discipline they practice.” Paola AbbizziTeaching Director for the Master's courseHigh School in Media, Communication and Entertainment (MED) And a member of Catholicfor every Sports. «So we decided to address this topic from a cultural point of view, analyzing in particular communication trends in the NBA, where there is a certain freedom of expression, ridicule and discussion. We will highlight the differences with Italy, because in our country these dynamics are more strictly controlled. We will ask ourselves whether the asymmetry has cultural reasons, is rooted in the sport, or is a strategic vision. We will analyze what the regulatory reference limits are.”

In the session he moderated Emmanuel Corazziboss Change room records, University graduate The Catholic University and the master's teacher will participate Datum teeth H Marco Barolo, Alessandro Mamolicommentator Sky Sports NBA, Gianluca Frolla, Founder to Basketball records H Federica CostaLawyer, expert in sports contracts. The appointment is for Wednesday 28 February at 5.00 pm In the Sant'Agostino classroom, A MilanIt is open to everyone until places run out. In conclusion, a diploma distribution ceremony will be held for students of the sixth edition of the master’s degree in sports communication.