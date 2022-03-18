LIVE MN – Pioli: “Today I will rate Tonale and Diaz, Ibra has more minutes in his legs”

© Photo by Nicholas Ritano

What game do you expect tomorrow?

“It’s a moment when all the teams are very motivated. You need to prepare in the best possible way, and you will need to perform with quality and intensity.”

How is the team?

“It’s been a whole week that we did really well. We didn’t talk about the ratings, I saw a lot of interest and participation.”

How is Ibrahimovic?

“It’s better than it was a week ago. And the minutes are up, then we’ll see what choices to make for tomorrow.”

What prompted Giroud to Milan?

“Giraud has given quality and depth to Milan, he is an important focus of the group. I expect the best from him and everyone else in this season’s final.”

Milan has been scoring little lately…

“We are showing solidity as a team in the phase of not having possession. We don’t score a lot, but we have many players who can score. The matches are open to everyone and the details make the difference: we have to be careful about everything, including scoring more goals.”

What does it mean to be the master of your own destiny?

“There are still nine games left, and we have almost one point over Inter, three over Napoli and seven over Juventus. Atalanta may have lost a few points, but the matches are open to everyone. We just have to think about tomorrow’s game.”

How are you physically?

“I’m calm, the team is doing well, especially in the head and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Do you have any drops in the second half?

“We are working on this. Against Empoli we managed to pass the ball wrong in the second half, but in the end Mainin only made one save. We must never stop trying to be dangerous.”

Are you bothered by those who say that Milan is the first by chance?

“What is said on the outside doesn’t interest me much. We have to think only of us. We focus on the most important thing, which is to keep improving.”

How is Italian football?

“The fact that no Italian team are in the top eight in the Champions League is definitely a negative number. The level is high, but I don’t think we miss it that much. We definitely need to improve in terms of strength and efficiency. Our mentality.”

What qualities and virtues should Milan have in the last nine days?

“Positive energy is put on the field in every match.”

What do you think about the mistakes of referees?

“I don’t like to talk about what happens to others and the referees. We have to think only of ourselves and make as few mistakes as possible.”

Who won’t be there tomorrow?

“Daniel Maldini will not be there because he still has a fever today. Today I will set up Tonale, while Giroud is fine. Diaz took a hit and we will set him up today as well.”

What about Kalolo?

“Kalulu has inside him a belief in his own means that allows him to play with a great character. This always allows him to play calm and calm, it is a huge advantage for such a young player. He has a great desire to improve and now he is reaping the fruits of his labor. Now he has to confirm what good he shows. “.

Ibra was called by Sweden…

“I’m not worried, if he feels like going, he has to go. If he’s convinced, I know that too.”

Have you thought about Rebek, right?

“We have many solutions, it depends on the matches. We will face different teams that play in three directions, so there are different ways to deal with them. The important thing is to always keep the breadth and depth of our play.”

Why is Messias preferred over the Salemakers in the last few games?

“Mesías works hard for the team, as well as for the Saeleamekers. I expect decisive play from them.”

What is team morale?

“I’ve seen her very alert and focused these days. What matters is only tomorrow’s match. Every match is an important crossroads, the most important is the win that has to come.”

Are you afraid of Pavoletti?

“Pavoletti is a regional player and Cagliari plays a good attacking game. We have to be very careful.”

How is he going through this moment?

“With great focus. I am working on preparing the team better for each match. There are still many matches, we must not look forward too much.”

What is her secret?

“Relationship with managers and availability of players”.

What can Cagliari expect?

“All the teams are very motivated, we have a great goal and so are they. We will find a fierce team, there will be many duels. If you want to win the match, you have to win more duels and interventions.”

Does Kalolo remind you of anyone?

“He’s still playing some matches to make a comparison.”

Will the Cagliari match be different from the first leg?

“We will have to play our own football beyond Cagliari’s characteristics. We have to be attentive and clear throughout the match.”

