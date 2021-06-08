“Cancer Companion”

It is now a small matter, and it is the few hours that accompany the waiting for the debut of the national team in the blue that the Italians have learned, once again, to follow and love, also thanks to the group, the hoarding and the coach’s ideas Roberto Mancini.

Inside the documentary “blue dream”And the Gianluca Vialli, the director accompanying the selection, expressed the feelings that he is going through in this experience along with his historical colleague in Sampdoria and his former companions.

Viale, Mancini and the national team

Viale They very vividly analyzed the role of the coach who relaunched the national team, after a period of deep frustration and undeniable decay:

Mancini is a serious and calm leader who no longer has to prove anything to anyone. There is great balance, great discipline and freedom. There are rules but he trusts the players. With Mancini we met in National When we were kids. He was a strong, technical and very fast player. I remember the first time we ate together and talked about Sampdoria. to Genoa We had the same idea of ​​life, we shared everything. Roberto was a great player, he was entertaining, and it was nice to see him. We were interchangeable. His foot was in my goals and my goal was in his”, the memories of those charming and enchanting seasons which gave football and provinces typical moments of football and sporting joy.

Gianluca Vialli and Cancer: “Travel Companion”

Access Viale In the blue team promoted before ManciniAfter a stage that deeply affected the human being and public opinion when fighting against it tumor The pancreas Which shocked him became public knowledge. Her daily life partner also describes in her book:

“The battle against cancer? There are a lot of people who look at me for what happened to me and think they feel good too. I was a player and a strong and weak man. Someone can be identified with a desire to do something important. Cancer is stronger than me and if you resist it you lose. It is a traveling companion, And his head down, without giving up, hoping that one day he would tire and allow me to live the years before me in peace.”

Merciless words, those uttered by striker d Sampdoria and Juventus, which does not hide the bitterness and even the fear of living with such a presence but manages, with the originality of a healthy will to live, to instill the desire to fully enjoy every moment.

Virgilio Sport | 06-08-2021 10:31