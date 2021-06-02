BMW iX, a new electric car with electric heating for engines – electric

new model BMW Now ready to see the lights on the assembly line. It is located around The ninth, a SAV – or Sports Activity Vehicle, so today it is called a sporty-looking SUV – all electric The Bavarian automaker aims to establish itself as one of the major players in the high-performance electric sector. It will be the first iX to put its wheels on the road, in the first quarter of 2022, in the US, X-Drive 50. The note issued in the last few hours by the Bavarian manufacturer talks about an electric motor for each axle, front with 268 hp and rear with 335 hp, versus Total power 516 hp And a maximum torque of 764 Nm, a battery of 106.3 kWh will power the dual core of the car.

BMW announces superb performance in one click 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h. Estimated maximum range under EPA cycle standards is 482 km. The German company’s new SAV will also be standard on shipping times. According to official data, the iX battery will support an input power of 200 kW via DC fast chargers, which charges from 10 to 80% in less than 40 minutes. Translator, it means Get over 145 kilometers in just ten minutes. The car is equipped with a highly advanced energy recovery system, which allows the driver to choose between three levels – high, medium or low – with the car swaying when the gas pedal is not depressed.

BMW M2, the new one will be much more powerful

For the suspension, BMW has developed a shock absorber system capable of independently adjusting the suspension setting based on the shape of the road surface. On request, it will be possible to equip the car with electronically controlled shock absorbers and Air suspension with automatic self-leveling on both axes.

The new BMW is also completely new inside, with a tandem between the 12.3-inch infotainment screen and the shape of the 14.9-inch on-board computer. Single large curved glass element. BMW iDrive 8 includes over-the-air updates.