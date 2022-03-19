Germany won the first stage of the season – OA Sport

The The second and final day of the first stage of the Dressage Nations Cup 2022 for horse ridingby rating CDIO3 * -NCwhich ended in Wellington, Florida, United States: after FEI Intermediate I and FEI Grand Prix Special to win Germany is ahead of the United States and Canada. No points were awarded as only 3 teams participated in the stage (the minimum number of participating teams to allow points to be awarded as per the regulations is 4).

The Final Classification of the 2022 Wellington Nations Cup Dresses

1 Germany 433.337%

Michael Klimke – Harmony Sanrino RHP 72.652 / 70.755

Christophe Kochel – Donensee 72.522 / 72.202

Lars Legos – Soccer City (71.530) / (65.706)

Frederic Wandres – Sweets 72.030 / 73.176.2007

2 US 432.265%

Bianca Berktold – Imperial 72.441 / 72.676

Katie Durhammer – Quartet 71.652 / 70.521

Susan Dutta – Don Design DC (69.587) / (EL)

Benjamin Ebeling – Actually 71,326 / 73,649

3 Canada 409,091%

Beatrice Boucher – Summerwood’s Limei 69.912 / 67.647.500

Pia Furtmiller – Frida (64,739) / 68.202.001

Megan Lynn – Zodiac MW 66,957 / 69.351.66

Evi STRASSER – Déjà Vu Tyme 67.022 / (66.138)

