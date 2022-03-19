March 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Germany won the first stage of the season - OA Sport

Germany won the first stage of the season – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt March 19, 2022 1 min read

The The second and final day of the first stage of the Dressage Nations Cup 2022 for horse ridingby rating CDIO3 * -NCwhich ended in Wellington, Florida, United States: after FEI Intermediate I and FEI Grand Prix Special to win Germany is ahead of the United States and Canada. No points were awarded as only 3 teams participated in the stage (the minimum number of participating teams to allow points to be awarded as per the regulations is 4).

The Final Classification of the 2022 Wellington Nations Cup Dresses

1 Germany 433.337%
Michael Klimke – Harmony Sanrino RHP 72.652 / 70.755
Christophe Kochel – Donensee 72.522 / 72.202
Lars Legos – Soccer City (71.530) / (65.706)
Frederic Wandres – Sweets 72.030 / 73.176.2007

2 US 432.265%
Bianca Berktold – Imperial 72.441 / 72.676
Katie Durhammer – Quartet 71.652 / 70.521
Susan Dutta – Don Design DC (69.587) / (EL)
Benjamin Ebeling – Actually 71,326 / 73,649

3 Canada 409,091%
Beatrice Boucher – Summerwood’s Limei 69.912 / 67.647.500
Pia Furtmiller – Frida (64,739) / 68.202.001
Megan Lynn – Zodiac MW 66,957 / 69.351.66
Evi STRASSER – Déjà Vu Tyme 67.022 / (66.138)

General classification of the 2021 Nations Cup dresses

No points were awarded as only 3 teams participated in the stage (the minimum number of participating teams to allow points to be awarded as per the regulations is 4).

Photo: La Presse

See also  Leclerc-Sainz fight, Binotto: 'I feared it would be another 2019' - F1 Team - Formula 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

LIVE MN – Pioli: “Today I will rate Tonale and Diaz, Ibra has more minutes in his legs”

March 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

United Kingdom, Boris Johnson at the Brexit Festival scenes

March 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Live LIVE Roma-Vitesse, official: Maitland-Niles and Vina on the wings – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma Calcio – Interviews, photos and video

March 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

US-Italy partnership on stampede stability in Trieste

March 19, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Profile anomalies that cost too much

March 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

How does it work and on which models will Holoride virtual reality be available

March 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Three Soyuz astronauts on the International Space Station, greeted with smiles and hugs – Space and Astronomy

March 19, 2022 Karen Hines