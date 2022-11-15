Let’s see the snowfall in the coming days, which areas will be affected and the expected accumulations » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Here’s a look at the snow over the next few days, which areas will be affected and the expected accumulations

Snow returns to our mountainsSnow has finally arrived to cover our mountains! And watch out because in the next few days already She is ready to return In different parts of our country, even with the most respectable accumulations. The latest updates that have just arrived confirm this hypothesis that we already anticipated last weekend.

A broad low pressure area located over central-northern Europe continues to beckon Unsteady and cold air currents Native to Atlantic to Italy. These adverse circumstances will help us throughout the week After a long dry spell, with above average temperatures, much of our country is at risk of rainfall.

Already in the last few hours The Alps With scales up to 1500 meters high, we saw the first snowfalls due to the path of the first obstacle: as we can see from its beautiful webcam. Luzari Hill (Friuli Venezia Giulia Alps) The white mantle has completely transformed the landscape and is nothing short of a fairy tale. The fairytale landscape of Monte Luzari (Friuli Venezia Giulia).

There will be other opportunities in the coming days snowfallEspecially in the Western Alps, with 1600/1700 flakes, especially in the border areas Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont And Lombardy. A lot of snow is also expected in the central-northern Apennines, although here at higher altitudes (above 2000 m on average) due to the light and humid call of air from the southern quadrants.

Weather conditions are minimally eventful Until next weekend And when confusing input occurs Heavy snowfall in most of the Alps As we can appreciate from the map we provide below, it gradually descends to lower altitudes (up to about 1300 meters). Saturday 19 November: Expected above 2000 meters 15 and 40 cm (Purple color). Snow is expected on Saturday, November 19