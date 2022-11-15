“Worse Without Vaccination? No Evidence”

publication Marcellus Gemmato The holder of his department arrives a few minutes later, Orazio Schillaci published further guidelines related to Covid including the continuation of the vaccination campaign. Also Prime Minister Georgia Maloney, During the G20 Summit in BaliHe talked about the epidemic, emphasizing how Vaccines and medical personnel have allowed Italy to get through that tragic period.

Words by Marcello Zemato – Speaking on the Rai2 program “Restart”, when asked if the situation would have been worse without vaccines, Gemmato replied to the presenter: “You say this, we don’t have the burden of proof, but I don’t fall for it. The trap of taking a side for or against vaccines”. “I register for the majority of the epidemic – said the undersecretary – Italy is first in deaths, third in deaths, so I do not see that these big results have been achieved”.

Gemmato’s subsequent clarification – “I am surprised to see the growing opposition in recent hours regarding some of my statements. I have always supported the validity of vaccines and, above all, their ability to protect: as Undersecretary for Health and FdI, I want to clear the field of partisan and ideological interpretations. The latest Years of parliamentary activity clearly and coherently testify to my position and the position of the FdI. We have gone from emergency to coexistence with the virus. For vaccines, now is the time to look forward.” Undersecretary for Health, Marcello Gemmato noted.

Call for Letta Gemmato’s resignation – But political controversy had already erupted. “A deputy secretary of health who refuses vaccines cannot hold office”. Secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta wrote in a tweet.

Calenda: Gemmato in the wrong place, must resign – “Gemmato needs to resign. An undersecretary for health who doesn’t distance himself from Novax is definitely in the wrong place”. The head of Action Carlo Calenda writes it in a tweet.

Gelmini: Serious and dangerous gemmado words on vaccines – “Marcello Gemmato’s statements are serious, given the role he plays, the vaccination campaign and the extraordinary adherence of Italians is not an issue, such important players ‘do not take sides for or against vaccines’ and because the fourth doses of vaccines are still needed for the elderly and the weak: the government’s revisionism on this issue Disrespectful, unacceptable and dangerous, Mariastella Zelmini, National Undersecretary and Activist spokeswoman, wrote in a memo on the Undersecretary of Health’s reports.

Doctors’ orders: 150,000 deaths averted by vaccines – Filippo Agnelli, president of the National Federation of Medical Orders, also intervenes in the controversy. “Vaccines are essential – he says -. According to the calculations of the ISS, the vaccination campaign avoided 150 thousand deaths in Italy. The Lancet proved that the deaths avoided in the world in one year were twenty million”.