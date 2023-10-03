Kosovo, NATO deploys 600 troops Serbian Defense Minister: “Ready to Invade”. US: “Withdraw Troops”









there was born 600 British soldiers will be deployed Kosovo After the armed conflict, there was a serious escalation in the conflict with Serbia. The reinforcements came from reserve forces deployed by the coalition in Kosovo to deal with tensions in the region.

Kosovo-Serbia, Putin and Tensions in the Balkans: “Thus the Tsar Opens a New Front Against the West”

Intelligence







“Britain is deploying around 200 soldiers from the 1st Battalion of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment to join the 400-strong British contingent already training in Kosovo, with further reinforcements from other allies to follow,” BORN spokesman Dylan White said. . “This decision follows a violent attack on Kosovo police on September 24 and heightened tensions in the region,” he added, without apparently referring to Washington’s statement on Friday about the Serbian military build-up on the Kosovo border.