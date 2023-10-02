An exceptional October with unusual heat. It’s like summer. A short break mid-week but then the African anticyclone returns. All News « 3B Meteo

Time to study

2 minutes, 11 seconds

Weather – Exceptional October, which lasts for several days

A big one Hot air bubble At 1500m at 20/22°C it completely covers the Iberian sector and especially southern France and moves towards Italy. Although the most African band of the anticyclone remained between Spain and France, Temperatures several degrees above average They will be recorded from Italy to Poland and across much of Central Europe. It’s a situation Very unusual Not to mention personal, it comes with us several days Probably from October till the end of ten days. The term October seems inappropriate for this very hot and sunny period It will be summer at most An exception will set in over all, inland and south, with highs above 30°C in the north and centre. A frightening rise in heat zeros It rises to 4600/4800m or higher in the Western Alps. Values ​​are erratic in August, let alone in early October. In this sequence of stable and warm days, there is no particular variation in the Mid-South, with a very small gap in the North. An Atlantic disturbance driven by an eddy in the North Sea touches the Alpine ridge 3rd evening and till 4th October Occasional showers with some patchy cloud cover and limited drop in temperature.

Weather – Evolution from 3rd to 4th October

This is Temporary decline The baric field will be immediately recovered in the following days by a new African comeback across Western Europe and Italy.

After the 4th the weather trend will be the return of the African anticyclone

Among other things, this second subtropical advection may prove more intense than the one in early October, as warm air reaches as far as Scandinavia and the Baltic, according to mathematical models. If all is confirmed, cities such as Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm will reach temperatures of 20/22°C, 10°C above average next Sunday. For us, in the first wave The hottest day is TuesdayAnd then the second, although more clearly defined, next Saturday and Sunday especially in the center and north.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday

Scary signals Changes in circulation can be seen when October 10/12 appears Subtropical Anticyclone and Cold Trough Scandinavian countries would face each other in Central Europe. By that time there won’t be half the activities, Italy will still be in mainly summer conditions or we will meet the first cold air of autumn. We can already imagine who you’ll be rooting for.

Weather – trend after October 7th

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter