More than 120 thousand “inactive”

May 1st, the celebration of work that does not exist, or is becoming increasingly precarious, even in the province of Agrigento.

This is revealed by data, which shows, however, a very slight reversal in trend compared to previous years. For example, a study going in this direction is the one published by the Cgia of Mestre in recent days, which places the Agrigento region in 18th place nationally in terms of growth in the number of contracts signed. It is clear that the research does not refer to the number of new workers, but to a number that also takes into account shifts in relationships with companies, and above all, this increase must be viewed in the context of the vertical collapse in employment recorded in recent years which is far-fetched. From recovery.

According to the numbers, compared to 115 thousand contracts in 2019, after a decline to 112 thousand contracts in 2022, there was a growth of up to 121,700 contracts in 2023. However, this is with an increase at the national level of 5.8% in fixed-term contracts.

Returning to the data on the unemployed, according to Istat, this percentage decreased from 19.3% in 2022 to 16.7% in 2023 (we are still talking about tens of thousands of people), although the votes of the so-called “neet” Always rising is alarming, that is, all those people who are not working, studying or taking courses.

Again, according to the Institute of Statistics, there are as many as 120 people in the 15/64 age group, of which only 90,000 are in the 15 to 29 age group.

This goes hand in hand with another study also conducted by CGIA: according to projections, in 10 years, there will be 63 thousand jobs that will not be subject to generational turnover, obviously a result of population aging but also of migration.

What clearly escapes these numbers is the black world of work, although it is very present in the county.