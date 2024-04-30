The weekend of 4-5 May will be between sun and thunderstorms, strong locally on Saturday. Update « 3B Meteo

Time to study

Weather – Weekend with sun and thunderstorms

Low pressure spiral Passing through Italy between Wednesday May 1 and Thursday May 2, Friday will have a history in our country, especially in the central and southern regions. Then inside Weekend It will take the path of Eastern Europe and gradually move away. Meanwhile at the neighbor's house Atlantic Fresh new stimuli threaten to penetrate the low-pressure corridor between the UK and France Pressor isthmus It will connect the African subtropical anticyclone with the second cell High pressure Between England and Scandinavia.

Synoptic weather for the weekend of 4-5 May

So again Some guarantees of absolute stabilityEspecially on that day Saturday When it is expected Transport over Northern Italy An unstable nucleus that is supposed to carry the gods Temporary From west to east in all areas. On the other hand, the center and the south are more active and with better weather conditions. On that day Sunday This unstable nucleus must gradually withdraw from Italy and bring in the last few Thunderstorms over the middle and lower Adriatic Elsewhere the weather should be sunny overall. The thermal environment will be affected by the rainy areas, so we expect that temperature Saturday is expected to be mild or very mild in the Mid-South while decreasing in the North. However, on Sunday, temperatures should drop in the center and south and increase in the north. Because stay updated The situation is complex and other checks required We will contact you immediately.

