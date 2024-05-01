Registration is now open for our basic online astronomy course, Understanding the Universe

By popular demand, registrations are open for the basic online astronomy course 'Understanding the Universe': here's how to enter

I Astronomy course It is divided into five modules: planets, stars, galaxies, cosmology, and the big bang. At the end of the course you will have a clear understanding of the life of stars, the planets that orbit them, how stars organize themselves into galaxies and the evolution of the universe, as well as tracing all the stages of the Big Bang. The course provides a complete and detailed overview of the universe and the laws that govern it. Touch all the most important points to the correct depth. The course teacher will be Marco Bastoni.

Image credit: NASA, ESA, Canadian Space Agency, and STScI

When will the astronomy course be held?

We will discover wonders within everyone's reach! The course will be held online starting May 17 (4 lessons of 2 hours each): Will be held online on May 17 with the possibility to interact with the teacher directly (or later in your reserved area). Lessons will be recorded and can be reviewed later.

Where to purchase the course

To the following connectionHere's how to purchase the course with the calendar and lesson schedule (Using the code ASTRONOMIA5 you will get an additional discount 5%):

But it doesn't end here! On the platform Passion for astronomy PLUSYou will find many other courses, including (Always use the discount code ASTRONOMIA5):

We are waiting for you in the classroom, clear skies!