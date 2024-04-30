May 1, 2024

A 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds were stabbed at the police station

Noah French May 1, 2024

Two 15-year-olds were stabbed in a well-known nightclub in Naples; A third youth has been identified and his whereabouts are being investigated.

There were two youths of 15 years There was a stabbing on the beach this evening, a well-known nightclub in Bagnoli, a western suburb of Naples. Officers from the Bagnoli police station of the state police intervened at the scene; The victims were taken to hospital and their lives are not in danger. Another boy, a 17-year-old, was taken to the police station and his condition is being investigated by judicial authorities.

The alarm was raised by the nightclub's managers, who contacted the police just after 9pm today, April 30, to report a fight between customers and injuries to two people. The mechanics are currently being reconstructed and investigations have been handed over to the Bagnoli Police. According to the first information gathered, the victims were stabbed in a petty argument during the music evening; Two 15-year-old boys, who underwent an operation and were hospitalized with a poor prognosis, were found in the emergency room of the San Paulo Hospital in Furichrota, but their conditions did not cause concern.

