April 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Konami company registered trademarks - Nerd4.life

Konami company registered trademarks – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 20, 2021 1 min read

Through a report from Gematsu we found out Konami Registered trademarks for Akumajou Dracula (the Japanese name for the series known in the West as Castlevania) e Metal lifting equipment In Japan on April 6. However, the information was not released until today, April 19, 2021.

We remind you that Metal Gear Rising Revengeance is part of the main series created by Hideo Kojima and originally released in February 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360, the PC version has arrived instead in January 2014. Currently Konami has not announced any new Metal Gear or Castlevania games.


Metal Gear Rising Rising Game

Trademark registration can have multiple meanings, from the desire to suggest new games (maybe they were developed internally, and maybe developed by outside teams) or even just to create new games. This is clearly just a guess. Much more Maybe Konami has just rebranded Castlevania and Metal Gear Rising so you don’t risk losing control.

At the moment we have no further information. There has been some discussion for months about a reboot of Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania for the PS5. For now, this is just a rumor. Assuming the rumors are warranted, we hope to find out some official details soon.

READ  What you should know when buying it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Date and time details – Nerd4.life

April 19, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

SOCOM on the PS5? The author of Days Gone and Siphon Filter is hoping for a return to the series – Nerd4.life

April 19, 2021 Gerald Bax
4 min read

Future horse – Fuorigiri

April 19, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Alibaba introduces Airo, the electric vehicle that cleans the environment

April 20, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

European Home Automation Systems (HAS) Market Report 2021, which includes ABB, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Harman, Crestron, Nice, Fibar Group, Velux, among others

April 20, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

WEATHER REPORT Bad weather: TEMPORARY AND NUBIFAGIO IN ROME WITH HOLD AND FLOODS

April 20, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Quiet Pirlo like Ceferin? The Premier League is the death of football, and the fans are the only victims

April 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt