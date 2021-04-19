Konami company registered trademarks – Nerd4.life

Through a report from Gematsu we found out Konami Registered trademarks for Akumajou Dracula (the Japanese name for the series known in the West as Castlevania) e Metal lifting equipment In Japan on April 6. However, the information was not released until today, April 19, 2021.

We remind you that Metal Gear Rising Revengeance is part of the main series created by Hideo Kojima and originally released in February 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360, the PC version has arrived instead in January 2014. Currently Konami has not announced any new Metal Gear or Castlevania games.



Trademark registration can have multiple meanings, from the desire to suggest new games (maybe they were developed internally, and maybe developed by outside teams) or even just to create new games. This is clearly just a guess. Much more Maybe Konami has just rebranded Castlevania and Metal Gear Rising so you don’t risk losing control.

At the moment we have no further information. There has been some discussion for months about a reboot of Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania for the PS5. For now, this is just a rumor. Assuming the rumors are warranted, we hope to find out some official details soon.