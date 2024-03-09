Stellar Blade: A 40-minute video of the demo can be viewed on YouTube

the experimental to Star blade It appeared fleetingly on the PlayStation Store in recent hours but was immediately removed, but that did not prevent some from downloading and playing it, as well as recording gameplay and publishing it online, as evidenced by this Video with 40 minutes of gameplay Taken from the trial version.

Obviously the question could be a spoiler, even if it should still be the official Stellar Blade demo, however Sony is clearly not planning on releasing it yet and the video will likely be removed soon.

Anyway, if you are interested you can watch the video on this is the addresswith about 40 minutes covering the early stages of the action game by Korean team ShiftUp, which other users will presumably be playing soon as well, when the demo becomes available again.