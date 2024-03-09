March 9, 2024

Stellar Blade: A 40-minute video of the demo can be viewed on YouTube

Gerald Bax March 9, 2024 2 min read

the experimental to Star blade It appeared fleetingly on the PlayStation Store in recent hours but was immediately removed, but that did not prevent some from downloading and playing it, as well as recording gameplay and publishing it online, as evidenced by this Video with 40 minutes of gameplay Taken from the trial version.

Obviously the question could be a spoiler, even if it should still be the official Stellar Blade demo, however Sony is clearly not planning on releasing it yet and the video will likely be removed soon.

Anyway, if you are interested you can watch the video on this is the addresswith about 40 minutes covering the early stages of the action game by Korean team ShiftUp, which other users will presumably be playing soon as well, when the demo becomes available again.

The early stages of the game

Eve, the heroine of Stellar Blade, is a highlight throughout the game

The video appears Introductory sequence To the game in which some narrative foundations are laid, with an initial description of the world and events surrounding the event, then continuing through the levels that make up the tutorial.

Therefore it should comply with Early stages of the game Effective, although it is not clear whether any specific changes are expected in the final version of this. So let's see the first introduction about Eve, the protagonist, and the foundations of the combat system.

The Stellar Blade demo appeared yesterday evening on the PlayStation Store but it appears to have been a mistake, as this demo was only expected to be released at a later date and was removed by Sony a few minutes later. As for the official video, we saw a video a few days ago about Eve's various weapons.

