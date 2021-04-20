Start date and time revealed, Warzone – Nerd4.life event confirmed

Activision has confirmed all details of the Season 3 From Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War It is for a battle royale Call of Duty Warzone. Call of duty. The two games will carry over to the new season at different times. Moreover, Royal Battle will have its own final event which will also be used to modify the map. Let’s see the date and time details.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Will move to the third season later Apr 21, 2021 at 06:00 AM Italian Time. The update will weigh 13.1 GB. Rapid Sunder process – namely The final event Call of Duty Warzone. Call of duty – It will start instead April 21, 2021 at 9:00 pm Italian time.

Activision says we need to prepare to escalate the chaos inside Call of Duty Warzone. So great things must happen within a battle royale with the arrival of a new map (or a new version of the current map). Real update for Warzone Season 3 will arrive on April 22, 2021 at 06:00 CET.

Finally, we point out why the victories in the battle royale are not counted: The matter will be resolved soon, as it is easy to guess. Finally, if you are more interested in the new chapter coming at the end of the year, we point out that Call of Duty 2021 Vanguard may be a disaster, but it is completely irrelevant.