Date and time details – Nerd4.life



Horizon Zero Dawn remains one of the most technically impressive games on PS4, available for free with Play at Home.

Horizon Zero Dawn Sarah Free From tomorrow, April 20, 2021, It PS4 and PS5 As part of the Play at Home initiative, organized by Sony to encourage people to stay home and respect social distancing, now in the second batch of games.

After the introduction of Ratchet & Clank, Horizon Zero Dawn will come tomorrow: Guerrilla’s open-world action can be played for free by downloading starting from Raw 05 On Tuesday morning April 20, 2021, it remains available until 5:00 AM on May 15, 2021.

The Download It will be free For everyone, Without the need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Or similar, you only need to have a PS4 or PS5, an account to access the PlayStation Store and download the game from the page dedicated to this is the address.

We also remember that Guerrilla is the hero these days of the Fortnite X Horizon Zero Dawn event, with Aloy introduced in Epic Games with custom skins, weapons, and themed items and events.

Pending the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West, the new chapter in the series announced for PS5 and PS4 will come (at least according to Sony so far) in the second half of 2021, in case you haven’t played the first part after this chapter An excellent opportunity to So, keeping in mind that it is completely free and without any subscription required to access it.