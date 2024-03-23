Kate Middleton after announcing she had cancer: King Charles' message and the most intimate photo of her brother James

The whole world is rallying around Kate Middleton. After announcing the diagnosis that no one wanted to hear, the Princess of Wales received Support messages From every part of the planet. From the British Prime Minister, to Hollywood stars, to the subjects and fans who flooded social media with messages to make William's wife feel that we are all with her. “I had major abdominal surgery in London in January, and at the time my condition was thought to be non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests carried out after the operation confirmed that it was non-cancerous. cancer. Then my medical team advised me to undergo a course Preventive chemotherapy “I am now at the beginning of treatment,” the princess said.

Kate Middleton reveals: “I have cancer, and I started chemotherapy.” The Princess of Wales breaks her silence about her health condition: “In January, she underwent major abdominal surgery, and it was not thought at the time that she had cancer. Then the test results arrived.” Full text

King Charles' letter

The first person to break the silence, after filming the video on a bench in Windsor, was… King Charles, who is also being treated for an unspecified cancer. “I am so proud of Catherine for having the courage to disclose her illness. He has all my support», said the king, who in recent weeks has reduced his official commitments. And again: “After their time together in hospital, he has been in close contact with his beloved daughter-in-law over the past few weeks. They will both continue to offer their love and support to the entire family during this difficult time.” King Charles also underwent surgery at a London clinic, a few days after the Princess of Wales underwent surgery. He also, according to official announcements, discovered cancer during another scheduled surgery.

The most beautiful picture of James Middleton

But the most personal letter was written by him James Middleton, Kate's younger brotherVia Instagram, they share photos together as children. “Over the years we have climbed many mountains together. “We will climb this mountain with you too.”he wrote, choosing to support his sister — to whom he was very close and who had always been very close to him during the darkest years of the Depression — even publicly. strong signal, Very informal, distancing itself from the real communication of the past.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website Arises from.

Harry and Meghan's memo

One was also released from America A note from Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they wished the Princess of Wales “good health and recovery” after announcing her cancer diagnosis. Here is the full message: “We wish Kate and her family good health and recovery, and hope they can do soIn private and in peaceThe couple said.

It is not yet clear whether Harry will return to the United KingdomThis also happened after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Of course, he and Kate always were Very close. Before Meghan entered his life, the future queen was Harry's closest confidant. And she had that Ask for advice Or revealed his frustrations and torments. Although the two are very distant today, Harry continues to follow Kate Middleton With William it's a complete breakup. So it is not known whether the prince was thinking or not Returning to the UK for a short visitSo that Kate would feel his support, as he did after Father Carlo's illness was announced.

Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace breaks the silence: “The princess works from home” After the chaos that sparked rumors and fake news about the health of William's wife, a small sign of “normalcy” has finally arrived from the palace: “The Princess of Wales is working from home on her childhood project Shaping Us.” See also Kate Middleton: What would happen to the monarchy if the details of the operation were revealed?

In fact, in the past few days, several insiders have told A Harry is “very worried” For all the hype surrounding the sister-in-law. As for the conspiracy theories, the fake news, the press attention, and the embarrassing story of a doctored photo that later became a state issue, all references Harry remembers. mother diana, His battles against the paparazzi, fake news, and his obsession with it. But Kate, despite having her title today, is a very different woman. She has a supportive husband by her side, is the most beloved member of the royal family and has now decided to speak passionately and confidently about her illness.