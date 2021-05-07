The next episode of Fantasy will surprise fans

It wasn’t long before episode six of A Step from the Sky, one of Ray 1’s current historical novels, wrapped up so much so that the next episode, which aired prime time on Thursday May 13th.

Trail hours. An evocative title for The evening of the seventh day, the next, May 13. The sixth season of the novel A step away from HeavenNow, a date with millions of viewers, ready Every Thursday at prime time on Rai1 To free himself of any obligation, leave European football matches aside for adventure, without the need for trekking equipment, between the steep peaks of the young mountains, the Belluno Dolomites, perhaps starting in forests at low altitudes, if not from Delightful unspoiled lakes, such as the one at the police station that these adventures revolve around this year, Between social drama, humor and environmental issues.

What will happen in the next episode? There will be no shortage of surprises, loyal viewers will be amazed, or wait, especially after an unexpected development in love life. Commissioner Nappi And him An increasingly collusive friendship with the beautiful and troubled Carolina.

Monastery on the mountain. The body of a boy was found not far away. Vincenzo and Francesco find themselves researching a community of monks, discovering that pain paths lead to intense gestures if they are not tolerated. Francesco finally finds the strength to face his past Awakening Dangerous Ghosts, while Vincenzo is committed to helping Carolina realize her old dream.