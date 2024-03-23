Amici 23, the first episode of the evening program airs tonight on Canale 5

Previews and guests of the first episode of Amici Evening 23.

We have to go back Tonight, Saturday, March 23, 2024, on Canal 5 23rd edition of Evening friends! Special guests in the first episode studio Mrs. Confetti, Enzino Iacchetti and Covata pockets, represented by Giusi Buscemi Which will present the new TV series in which she is the heroine.

The wait is finally over! Tonight, Saturday, March 23, 2024, the first episode of Amici 23 will be broadcast on Kanali 5.. 15 children compete, divided into three teams. The first led Rudy Zerbe and Alessandra Celentano It's written by Holden, Betty, Marisol and Dustin. The second is led Raimundo Todaro and Anna Bettinelli Consists of Gaia, Giovanni, Ael, Martina and Lil Julie. The third and final led Lorella Cuccarini and Emmanuel Lo It's written by Sofia, Lucia, Nicholas, Como, Sarah and Meda.

according to Previewsduring the evening it will happen well Two takedowns. Team Zerbi-Celentano will win the challenges and they will be the worst off Isle, Lil Julie from Como. Judge the performance of the boys competing there The jury is composed of Cristiano Malgioglio, Michele Bravi and Giuseppe Giuffre.

There will be no shortage of Gloves and studio clashes between masters. Which children will have to leave the most followed and beloved school in Italy permanently? To find out more we'll just have to wait The first episode of the eveningWhich will be broadcast tonight, Saturday, March 23, in prime time on Canale 5.

