March 23, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Amici 23, the first episode of the evening program airs tonight on Canale 5

Amici 23, the first episode of the evening program airs tonight on Canale 5

Lorelei Reese March 23, 2024 2 min read

Previews and guests of the first episode of Amici Evening 23.

We have to go back Tonight, Saturday, March 23, 2024, on Canal 5 23rd edition of Evening friends! Special guests in the first episode studio Mrs. Confetti, Enzino Iacchetti and Covata pockets, represented by Giusi Buscemi Which will present the new TV series in which she is the heroine.

The first episode of the evening program airs tonight on Canal 5

The wait is finally over! Tonight, Saturday, March 23, 2024, the first episode of Amici 23 will be broadcast on Kanali 5.. 15 children compete, divided into three teams. The first led Rudy Zerbe and Alessandra Celentano It's written by Holden, Betty, Marisol and Dustin. The second is led Raimundo Todaro and Anna Bettinelli Consists of Gaia, Giovanni, Ael, Martina and Lil Julie. The third and final led Lorella Cuccarini and Emmanuel Lo It's written by Sofia, Lucia, Nicholas, Como, Sarah and Meda.

according to Previewsduring the evening it will happen well Two takedowns. Team Zerbi-Celentano will win the challenges and they will be the worst off Isle, Lil Julie from Como. Judge the performance of the boys competing there The jury is composed of Cristiano Malgioglio, Michele Bravi and Giuseppe Giuffre.

Read also
It ended between Gaia and Midas

There will be no shortage of Gloves and studio clashes between masters. Which children will have to leave the most followed and beloved school in Italy permanently? To find out more we'll just have to wait The first episode of the eveningWhich will be broadcast tonight, Saturday, March 23, in prime time on Canale 5.

See also  Agnelli's legacy: Complaint against Margherita in Rimini - last minute

Find out the latest news on Amici.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Kate Middleton after announcing she had cancer: King Charles' message and the most intimate photo of her brother James

March 23, 2024 Lorelei Reese
5 min read

Princess video advertisement – ​​Corriere.it

March 22, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Kate and William, 'their reputations destroyed': recklessness next step

March 22, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Amici 23, the first episode of the evening program airs tonight on Canale 5

March 23, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

This 4K tour of the moon is simply stunning – check it out (you'll feel like you're there)

March 23, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

An ancient Mayan tomb has been rediscovered, and inside it they kept the unexpected…

March 23, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The United Nations, Russia and China veto the US decision on the ceasefire in Gaza

March 23, 2024 Samson Paul