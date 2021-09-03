Venice 78, Parade of Stars at the Venice Film Festival: the third red carpet look

Superstar parade tonight at Venice Film Festival 2021.

Today, in fact, is the day the world premiere was broadcast Dunescience fiction movie Denis VilleneuveFilm based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbertwith the Ansar Timothée Chalamet NS Zendaya. The film, shown in Venice in the late afternoon, has already received the first rave reviews from critics.

But not only that, this evening, in fact, is also a good time SpencerThe much anticipated movie about life Mrs. Diana with the protagonist Kristen Stewart. The movie focuses on a specific moment in life Diana, in December 1991, during the Christmas holidays, she went with the whole royal family to Sandringham County, in Norfolk, and there she made the decision to leave her husband Carlo (in the film he played Jack Farthing).

Great expectations also the debut of directing from Maggie Gyllenhaal With The lost DaugtherAnsar Olivia Colman NS Dakota Johnson In a story that tells of the troubles of a woman who confronts the ghosts of her past as an incomplete mother.

Space also for Italian films with full moon from Isabella ToureAnd Mondoken from Alessandro Seli With Alessandro Borghi, NS California from Alessandro Casigoli NS Casey Kaufman.

Also tonight there is plenty of material for fashionistas because on the red carpet there was no shortage of looks that evoked admiration, rejection, enthusiasm and bewilderment, and here is a gallery of the outfits chosen by the stars for this third evening of the day. Film Festival :