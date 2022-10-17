Juventus in the church with caution. But Max Paws: He needs it!

Turin – Three more days, then Federico church He could return for a change in the Allianz Stadium locker room after more than 9 months. The last time he did this was on January 6, before Juventus and Napoli tied advantage Mertens , and put the final 1-1. Three days later in Rome, he served another 1-1 assist, which is Dybala against the Giallorossi (then finished 4-3 for Juventus), then ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee unlike Smalling . The operation was performed on the 23rd, then Blue began a long journey to rehabilitation, with an unexpected and forced hiatus at the beginning of August, when the knee that she underwent swollen. After the restart, at the beginning of October, he again appeared in the group and now he has the last steps: back to the team, back to the field for a part, back to the owners.

Three days of shooting

Therefore, the first move could arrive on Friday evening against Empoli. Perhaps even the second, which Chiesa is still hoping to treat himself to on his 25th birthday: on October 25, when Juventus play in da Luz in Lisbon against Benfica, an opportunity to continue hoping to beat the Champions League group. In the meantime, the three days left until the match against Tuscany will be decisive in choosing whether or not to contact him with Empoli. Tuesday for men cheerful Double session is expected e It is not excluded that afternoon training could consist of a family test with Paulo Montero’s U19s, specifically to check the conditions of the church. However, it is conceivable that even if he intends not to use him, Allegri could call him in any case on Friday evening, to let him enjoy the atmosphere of the match.