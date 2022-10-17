MotoGP 2022. How did Casey Stoner and Pecco Bagnaia become friends? The Australian – MotoGP explains it to us

The Australian rider analyzed the state of the championship and spoke about it in an interview with the official MotoGP channel: “Many deserve the title, it would be nice if a friend of mine would win, someone who knows how to listen”

s.Here Bagnaia has two special friends, and above all two wonderful advisors: Valentino Rossi And the Casey Stoner. Several times at the end of a race or qualifying session, Number 63 (as in this case, after Silverstone) thanked them or made it clear that he had asked them to. ask for advice About how to handle a track or curve or which tires to choose.

everybody in the sunlight. It is not clear in a competitive sport at the highest level like MotoGP he would be an athlete Reveal how to get the result.

This clarity has been highly appreciated by Casey Stoner who explained, in an interview with the official MotoGP website, how he and Pecco became friends, and confirmed that he highly appreciates the Italian rider for how open he is in the Get advice.

At the last Grand Prix, on Phillip Island, the two-time world champion spent a lot of time in it ducati box Much closer to Bagnaia than Miller.