October 18, 2022

F1 | US GP – The last corner of COTA will be named after Mario Andretti

Mirabelle Hunt October 18, 2022

COTA has renamed its last corner in honor of American racing icon Mario Andretti ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

COTA has renamed its last corner in honor of American racing icon Mario Andretti ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix. The American is famous for his success in many series. Among the many: IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula 1, the last American to win a world championship in 1978. Given this weekend’s 10th Grand Prix race, COTA announced on Monday that the last corner will be renamed Andretti. Just in honor of Mario’s successes. The alternative is a narrow curve on the left that closes the lap and takes drivers to the main straight before climbing into the first turn. This was called in 2020 the “Big Red” in honor of one of the ring’s founders.

An official ceremony will be held next Thursday in the presence of the same driver. The person who completed his first circuit on the circuit before it opened at the Grand Prix in 2012. In addition to hosting MotoGP since 2013, the circuit last year saw NASCAR races in attendance. She has also previously conducted IndyCar and IMSA events. The US Grand Prix this weekend will be the race with the most crowds. This is after adding stands to meet the huge demand for tickets from American fans.

