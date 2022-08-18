Joint Military Exercises and a Common Front Against the US: What’s Happening Between China and Russia

One is involved in her calling.”Special function» For almost 6 months, another Military exercises Increasingly expensive. However, both continue to strengthen Bilateral relations In every field. As announced in a note today, August 17, the Chinese Ministry of Defense will soon send troops of their own army Liberation of the people In Russia. According to official information, despite recent events on the island of Taiwan and condemnations from Moscow against the United States, this is nothing more than a cycle. Joint exercises With Russian forces, but also with India, Belarus and Tajikistan for a long time planned and controlled by the cooperation agreement. The Chinese ministry therefore excludes any connection with “the current international and regional situation”, saying the move is aimed at “improving the level of strategic cooperation between the parties and strengthening the ability to respond to various security threats”. Military training will be held in Russia’s Eastern Military District It was already announced in July. These will be held from August 30 to September 5 and will commemorate those held in 2018 when the Chinese People’s Army participated for the first time.

A “well-planned provocation”

Nothing to do with Ukraine or Taiwan. However, in the past few hours, a spokesperson for the Beijing Foreign Ministry said, Wang WenbinThanks for the kind words of support Vladimir Putin About Taipei. Last Tuesday, August 16, when Tenth Conference The Russian President defined Moscow’s international security arrival of Speaker United States House Nancy Pelosi A “well planned provocation”. According to Putin, in fact, the West’s goal is to create a NATO-like alliance in the Asia-Pacific region as well. And to do that, He will blame Russia and China His problems.

Only China

Wang Wenbin said Putin’s rulings were “a manifestation of high-level strategic cooperation between China and Russia and consistent and firm mutual support on issues affecting mutual fundamental interests.” In more than 170 countries would have reaffirmed the principle ofOnly China. These days, “patrol and combat readiness tasks” are still underway, which Beijing deems necessary for “national security and regional integrity.” On the other hand, the Communist leadership has always been clear that it is ready to use force against Taiwan. It must be necessary.

