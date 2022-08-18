August 18, 2022

In the United States, there are those at the central bank who fear the tightening of anti-inflationary rates is too much.

August 18, 2022

The European stock markets Tracing mid-session direction and continuing to rise, Ftse Mib is up 0.55%, Dax in Frankfurt is up 0.69% and Cac 40 is up 0.36%, Ftse is weak. Only 0.09%.

After an initial hesitation, European stock markets ignored signs from the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting in July that showed it was necessary to slow the pace of US monetary tightening, which could jeopardize the recovery. Even as the central bank reiterated its warning that inflation is too high and action is needed to keep it under control.

Inflation in the euro area rises to 8.9%. Schnabel (ECB) doesn’t rule out a tech slowdown

On the macro front, the final numbers in Europe todayInflation in the Eurozone He confirmed The initial estimate for July is estimated at +8.9%, second quarter growth was revised slightly downward from +0.7% to +0.6%. Isabelle Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s executive committee, said the European Central Bank sees a bleak picture for growth in the euro area.

But inflation is a concern…;

See also  "I'll hire you, in good condition ...". But with citizen income it ends badly

