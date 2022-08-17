Calabria, hospitals without doctors: Governor enlists 500 Cuban specialists

It is Sous Medici on the toe of the boot. So Calabria calls, Cuba answers. From the Caribbean island he had already sent to About fifty white coats Almost 500 doctors will come to help the poor Calabrian health care during the very difficult first stages of the Covid disease.

At the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Italy, Head of Region Roberto Ochiudo The region has signed a cooperation agreement with Comercializadora de servicios medicos Cubanos (CSMC), a community of Cuban doctors, to provide medical and health services in the region.

“Thanks to this agreement in Calabria – explains the governor – we can temporarily use health workers from Cuba until all competitions are successfully completed. The Caribbean government can make available to us 497 doctors of various specialties” .

Starting the pilot phase of this collaboration, the first doctors arriving in September will be Italian-speaking. “Others – explains Occhiuto – before taking the service, take intensive courses to learn our language quickly and well. Cuban doctors – he adds – are always supported by our health workers”.

Negotiations leading to the deal began several months ago and it was decided to keep it “secret” from the regional stronghold because “other public and private companies – in Occhiuto’s words – are constantly exploring the same path”. “The result achieved – concludes the head of the region – repays us for the work done and allows us to face the next steps to restore and improve our regional health care with greater calmness”.