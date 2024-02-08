John Travolta in Sanremo: Cui Cua Cua Dance and Hidden Advertising

Sanremo – He's nothing to scoff at, FiorelloIn saying “The Dance of Gua Gua Ti John Travolta It's one of the scariest comedies in television history.” That's true, but there's little to laugh about because we'll never see those films again: the American actor didn't sign a release allowing the video to be distributed. A big one on the part of the festival, which gave the star treatment to no one, least of all the protagonists of all the films in collective memory for fifty years. No impression.Although it is common for big stars not to sign any release and get paid separately for the rights to use the guest's pictures (for which they get a fee).

Report cards for the second evening of Sanremo 2024 By Ernesto Asante

07 February 2024

Shoes of charge and irony

But many on social media are asking “Who made you do it?” If you ask the question, there is one answer: money. Apparently, the actor – 200 thousand euros from the festival, 500 thousand according to other rumors – evidence of a famous brand of sneakers, the white ones he wore last night, produced by a company. would have contributed significantly to the fee. Coincidentally, on the second evening of the festival, the company's president Franco Usseni (the “U” of the U-Power brand) was sitting in the front row wearing the same shoes. All footage of Travolta dancing in the white shoes was re-shared on the company's social media profiles with the caption “Preview of brand new shoes”. In short, a business of biblical proportions, certainly unannounced, is called hidden advertising. The company denies everything: “About the participation of John Travolta in the Sanremo festival – we read in a note – that the U-Power actor, as it is known, has been a proof of the company since the summer of 2023. U-Power is in no way a party to the agreement between Roy and the actor on the participation Sanremo festival. As for the contents of the program, they are about the exclusive competence of the artistic direction of the Sanremo Festival”.

Regular ballet

As for the show, Travolta's participation was twice nominated for an Oscar (in 1977 Saturday night feverIn 1995 Pulp Fiction) was an opportunity not only squandered but mishandled. Beginning with a condemnation of endlessly repeating himself, he cites himself with choreography Greece E d Pulp Fiction. Even Lorella Cuccarini managed to cope with the obligation to shake her hands to the beat of The Night Flies every time she appeared on TV. But Ariston was seen on the stage, with Amadeus, and still nothing.

“End of a Career”

Worst of all, outside Ariston, in front of Fiorello's mirror, he had to dance – not without obvious embarrassment – Il Ballo del qua qua. “It's the devil, it's communist,” he sang Hello beauty” the showman told Travolta, mocking what happened in the press room the day before Presenter and Art Director E Marco Menconi They played along with Enrico Luci who asked them to sing a partisan anthem. “The end of Travolta's career has come tonight,” said Fiorello, who tried in every way, although it is difficult to scratch a legend like Travolta, who will return as he always was, but certainly not bring good memories with him. Italian shows.

Cinema and broken hearts

Poor John: To give his speech a “weird” tone, he initially tried to talk about his passion for cinema and remember what he saw. Street She told Fellini for the first time at the age of four, “I fell in love Giulietta MasinaMy father explained to me that he dies because they break his heart, and from that moment I decided that I will not break anyone's heart” Soft social commentary, Travolta's reaction was calm, drawn against his will into a destructive joke, in which he falls with his shoes on.