March 26, 2024

What the UN resolution on Gaza offers, why Israel is angry with the US – Corriere.it

From our correspondent
New York – He United Nations Security Council Approved on Monday The first resolution calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza During the month of Ramadan and Calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages.

The deal comes later Five months of impasse During this The US vetoed three resolutions when A fourth, proposed by the United States last Friday, was rejected by vetoes from China and Russia.

It got 14 votes in favorOnly withdrawal from America.

The room burst into applause after the vote.

The resolution is legal, presented by ten non-permanent members of the council, was negotiated until the last minute. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a briefing to reporters shortly afterward that the United States did not vote in favor because the resolution did not explicitly condemn Hamas, unlike the one they offered last Friday. But still They decided not to veto the resolution as it included a cease-fire and the release of hostages.Or two policies that have been supported by the United States for months, Kirby added.

The U.S. requested and received a change in the text to a “durable cease-fire” instead of a “permanent cease-fire,” which, according to the Americans, recognizes Israel's right to self-defense and requires both sides to cooperate. The ceasefire will last over time. The resolution also calls for all parties to respect their obligations under international law Humanitarian situation in Gaza “catastrophic”; It “deplores” all attacks against civilians, “all acts of terrorism” and notes that hostage-taking is illegal under international law.

“Nothing, nothing has changed in our politics, we want a ceasefire and release of hostages”Kirby told reporters.

Ma A US boycott could further strain relations with IsraelDeterioratedUS opposition to Rafah attack In front of the one and a half million civilians who have sought refuge there “to escape Israeli operations elsewhere,” Kirby underlined. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned that he will if the US does not veto the resolution. Canceled the visit of his envoysRon Dermer (Strategic Affairs) and Tzachi Hanegbi (National Security Adviser), who were scheduled to go to Washington this evening, where President Biden invited Rafa to discuss possible alternatives to the invasion.

Israeli Defense Minister and Netanyahu's rival Instead, Gallant returned to Washington And currently Secretary of State Blinken is meeting with Pentagon President Austin and National Security Advisor Sullivan and CIA Director Bill Burns. “I have no doubt they will talk about Rafa and the plans for the hostages,” Kirby said, adding that the White House “regrets” that Netanyahu's envoys will not be coming to Washington DC.

