Demonstration in San Giovanni. This is about Sanremo

Agreement reached at 7pm: Farmers will demonstrate in the capital's Piazza San Giovanni at 10am tomorrow. The decision, shared with Rome police headquarters, came at the end of two days of meetings between the chiefs and heads of police forces. Many – and different – souls of the protest that erupted in Europe also manifested in Italy, with dozens of tractors on the country's roads. The vehicles that arrived at the entrance to the city of Rome gathered in a huge group along the Nomentana in a single man's land. For two days the representatives of that division, although gathered under different associations, met with the headmaster Lamberto Giannini, and more than once found himself sitting at the table with the police commissioner and Ticos. The never-ending conversation reached its conclusion last night. Various options were discussed: all were carefully examined in order to find an agreement that would preserve public order, but at the same time guarantee the peasants the opportunity to publicly express their reasons for protest. The collection was found in one of the most famous and largest squares in the capital.

Tractor strike, how much is the farmers' “party” worth? Pollsters: Mobilization Brings Votes, Favored by Two in Three Italians

San Giovanni has a certain number: tomorrow there will be 1,500 and there will be ten tractors. It will be a fixed demonstration, meaning that no procession will start from Nomentana to reach the agreed point. Tractors are often accompanied by police at dawn and pass through consular offices within the city. Therefore, there are no parades or parades through the Grande Ricciardo Annulare.

The San Giovanni hypothesis, then official, was already feared yesterday morning. Discussions continued throughout the day until an agreement was reached on the number of plows to be brought on the road. For farmers, indeed, the presence of vehicles is decisive, but for reasons of public order and protecting the freedom of movement of others, the movement of dozens and dozens of vehicles cannot be allowed. Many farmers, led by ex-pitchfork Danilo Galvani, asked Circus Maximus, but although it was discussed, it was not taken into account. Some farmers' groups announced a “march” on the Grande Raccordo Anulare next week, but an agreement was reached in San Giovanni with the meeting with the government to be defined. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, yesterday from L'Aquila, attended the signing ceremony of the agreement on development and integration between the government and the Abruzzo region, underlining (as Tokyo had already done) the focus of the administration on farmers. . The department's request is “to be able to publicly explain our reasons – explained Andrea Papa of the Riscato Agricolo group – to open a permanent technical table with the Ministry of Agriculture and ask for a meeting with the Minister”. Already last week many farmers gathered at Valmonton and before that at the Orte motorway toll. Smaller sit-ins and marches took place in Formellis, other gatherings took place in Dori in Pietra, while tractors reached the gates of the capital from Abruzzo, Umbria and Tuscany since last Monday evening. About a hundred peasants came from Siena, a similar number from Pisa and thirty from Teramo. There are currently more than a hundred vehicles and hundreds of farmers on the land of Nomentana, and tomorrow 1,500 of them – a number previously announced – will gather in Piazza San Giovanni. However, the Sanremo chapter is still “open”.

Since artistic director and host of the Sanremo Festival Amadeus opened Ariston's doors to the tractor protest, Roy has received dozens (almost fifty) requests to go on the most prestigious stage in Italy. The constellation of small groups created problems in the Viale Mazzini, due to the lack of a speaker for the negotiations and the same number of announcements (all denied by Roy) of the arrival of various representatives in Sanremo. However, a solution could be found by this evening: the province of Imperia, in contact with the farmers, is actually creating a report that will then be submitted to Roy. The idea is for Amadeus to read it (perhaps this evening) during the festival, while the possibility of Ariston welcoming the delegation on stage is currently excluded.

