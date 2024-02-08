February 8, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“They Want to Control Us” – Il Tempo

“They Want to Control Us” – Il Tempo

Noah French February 8, 2024 2 min read

New signs of proximity on the Moscow-Beijing axis. Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping exchanged views on the Middle East. “The attitudes of Russia and China in favor of a political and diplomatic solution to the Palestinian issue are fully compatible,” the Kremlin said, reporting the contents of the phone call between the two leaders, which also discussed the situation in Ukraine. Russian agencies report this.

Undersea Cable Alarm, Houthis Threaten Global Blackout

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Russian president that “China is ready to strengthen strategic integration” with Russia, according to official Chinese media reports. Emphasizing “true multilateralism” and “economic globalization for the benefit of all,” Xi reiterated his willingness to “work with Russia for a more just and acceptable system of global governance.” Xi firmly believes that relations between Moscow and Beijing will have “new opportunities for development in the future” after “surmounting many trials”.

Six nukes in one month: Experts on destabilization, terrifying report on Iran

Russian and Chinese leaders have condemned America's policy of meddling in other countries' affairs and accused Washington of “trying to control” Russia and China. The two leaders “rejected the US policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other states” during the phone conversation, the Kremlin's diplomatic adviser Yuri Ushakov pointed out. “Both leaders are well aware that the United States is pursuing a policy of dual containment of Russia and China,” he added. In short, a message for the West in its current crises and beyond.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

John Travolta in Sanremo: Cui Cua Cua Dance and Hidden Advertising

February 8, 2024 Noah French
4 min read

Demonstration in San Giovanni. This is about Sanremo

February 8, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

Masterpilot vlog from McDonald's with the Cybertruck, USA – tests

February 7, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

“They Want to Control Us” – Il Tempo

February 8, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Today's singers and guests, in order of release, hour by hour – Corriere.it

February 8, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Video: A cat from deep space has arrived on Earth. Watch the video

February 8, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ferrari, does Hamilton bring you Mercedes secrets? Wolff trusts Lewis – Formula 1

February 8, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt