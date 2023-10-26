October 27, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Italy’s option and talks about Juventus’ talent

Mirabelle Hunt October 26, 2023

Training with a private observer. the Frosinone He has every intention of coming back after the knockout From Alara against the BolognaAnd is preparing for Sunday’s match against… Cagliari. But in today’s training there was an exceptional guest: the Italy coach, Luciano Spalletti. The Italian coach continued his tour of the sports centers of the Italian League clubs: a visit that gained special importance in view of the related situation Mathias Solé.

Spalletti and the Solé case

The Juventus-owned playmaker could opt for both the Argentine and Italian national teams. This is a topic that the Gialloblu coach also expressed in the last hours Eusebio di Francesco. On the sidelines of the visit, in which he spoke not only with the Ciucari coach but also with the director of the technical area, Guido Angeluzzi, he explained the matter as follows: “We are interested in Sully, he is doing very well It is right to give a chance to these young people who are pushing from belowThe visit to the sports center in Frosinone, in which the situation related to Sulli was investigated, follows visits already made in Continassa for Juventus, in Zingonia for Atalanta, and in Philadelphia for Torino.

