May 16, 2024

$1.66 billion from the US government for Plug Power to build 6 green hydrogen production plants

The US government’s Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Program Office (LPO) has awarded Plug Power a $1.66 billion loan to build and operate 6 green hydrogen production plants in the country.

The H2 produced by these new centers will be used in the manufacturing and transportation sectors in various parts of the US territory.

“Green hydrogen is an essential driver of industrial decarbonization in the U.S.,” commented Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Earlier this year, we demonstrated our technical expertise and innovation by breaking ground on the nation’s first commercial-scale liquefied green hydrogen production plant in Woodbine, Georgia. Thanks to this first success and the funding we received, we will be able to build other plants for green H2 production in the United States”.

The Georgia plant, like the others being built – thanks to this $1.66 billion – in various parts of the country, uses electrolytic stacks manufactured by Plug at its Rochester (New York) plant, as well as H2 liquefaction and storage systems developed by the company at its Houston headquarters.

One that DOE has just issued is a conditional commitment: this means that a series of technical, legal, environmental and financial requirements must be met (as part of the Office of Credit Program’s Title 17 Clean Energy Funding Program) before funding is awarded.

