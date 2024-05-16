PS2 games on PS4 and PS5 may finally be on the way via a new emulator

Access Star Wars: The Clone Wars on PlayStation Store It brings with it news that goes beyond just the simple introduction of the game in question, making one think about the imminent arrival of the game A new PS2 emulator for PS4 and PS5which Sony can actively use to expand its range Catalog of classics From PlayStation 2 it can be played on the new consoles.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which emerged via PS Deals and will apparently arrive on June 11, will be the first title for the PS2 It has been simulated On PS4 and PS5 as of 2019, and will probably take advantage of the new software base for this process, which can also be used for other titles.

The game in question was likely part of the game’s shipment PlayStation Plus Premium June, but what’s particularly interesting is specifically the technology behind its inclusion in the recent catalog, which could open the door to other entrants.