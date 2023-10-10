It will be slightly smaller than 7a

After the official announcement of the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which was preceded by a large amount of rumours, as well as official previews from Google itself, it is now time to start focusing on the successor to the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a.

360 view

SmartPix has actually published a series of demos, created by usual leaker OnLeaks, that allow us to discover… Some design features Of this smartphone, which will be placed directly below the Pixel 8, with the hardware specifications not being much different.

Aesthetically, the Pixel 8a will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 7a, which will benefit ergonomics. Dimensions, in fact, They will be 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9 mm versus 152.4 x 72.9. x 9.0 mm. However, what immediately catches the eye is the bezel design It abandons sharper angles in favor of softer, rounder curves.

Some small aesthetic changes will also affect the rear photographic module which will continue to host two photographic sensors. As for the interface, it should be there Flat screen approximately 6.1 inches (possibly with 2.5D glass) with a camera inserted inside a central hole located at the top of the screen. The edges will be relatively thin from the side and The lower chin is a little more prominent.

It will accommodate the bottom edge USB Type-C port and main speaker. However, there appears to be an antenna for 5G mmWave at the top (it is likely not present in the version intended for other markets, including the European one). Finally, on the side, there is the power button, volume rocker and volume rocker SIM tray. Cellular antenna bands are shown on the top, left, and right edges.

There is still little information about the hardware specifications

Regarding hardware specifications, little is known yet. Last August, the result obtained from a test conducted with a Google smartphone codenamed “Akita”, most likely the Pixel 8a, appeared on Geekbench.

According to reports, the Pixel 8a is expected to feature a “downclocked” version of Tensor G3 paired with a Mali-G715 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and Android 14. In the benchmark test, the Pixel 8a achieved a Single-core score of 1,218 that it Multi-core score of 3,175.

video