Rovazzi, the truth about the phone theft comes live on Instagram. Who did it?

Fabio Rovazzi’s phone stolen? Just an advertising idea. Yesterday, the singer’s creativity threw the city of Milan into a state of chaos, giving widespread media coverage to the “fake theft” of the artist’s device during a live broadcast on Instagram: “I thought of a fun marketing idea to use for the launch of my phone version.” A song with Il Pagante in an unusual way, without expecting that this could create such a large media circle. I’ve just arranged a tape of the piece we wrote / I was strolling down Corso Como / A man approached / He asked me for a Marlboro and a watch / I don’t know what time it is / I feel empty in my pocket / They stopped me (robbed me) / With a motorbike / Now I only have one dream / I’d like to be like one of them/ Maranza.”

Maranza, born from the popular 90s dance sample “Think the Way”, is the honest image and irreverent features of the typical Maranza Milano: iridescent mirrored lenses, cross-body shoulder bag, precious watches and necklaces, acetate tracksuit and designer sneakers with contrast sock. strict. Given the media coverage of the theft, the idea of ​​releasing the song worked well.