May 13, 2024

Rovazzi, the truth about the phone theft comes live on Instagram. Who did it?

Lorelei Reese May 13, 2024 2 min read

Fabio Rovazzi’s phone stolen? Just an advertising idea. Yesterday, the singer’s creativity threw the city of Milan into a state of chaos, giving widespread media coverage to the “fake theft” of the artist’s device during a live broadcast on Instagram: “I thought of a fun marketing idea to use for the launch of my phone version.” A song with Il Pagante in an unusual way, without expecting that this could create such a large media circle. I’ve just arranged a tape of the piece we wrote / I was strolling down Corso Como / A man approached / He asked me for a Marlboro and a watch / I don’t know what time it is / I feel empty in my pocket / They stopped me (robbed me) / With a motorbike / Now I only have one dream / I’d like to be like one of them/ Maranza.”

Maranza, born from the popular 90s dance sample “Think the Way”, is the honest image and irreverent features of the typical Maranza Milano: iridescent mirrored lenses, cross-body shoulder bag, precious watches and necklaces, acetate tracksuit and designer sneakers with contrast sock. strict. Given the media coverage of the theft, the idea of ​​releasing the song worked well.

