Want to delete your past online activity? The right site for you

How to erase your past on the Internet (pianetacellore.it)

Do you no longer have any desire to maintain your business online? There is a useful website that allows you to remove your past with just a few clicks. If you want to protect your privacy and get rid of all the content that worries you on social media or other platforms, here is the trick we want you to discover in this text.

For several years Internet It has become a second world for all of us. We access the web every day Lots of content that interests us And we want to share it with our friends and many other contacts. For example, it often happens on different social networks that we want to publish a photo of ourselves, news about our life and many other personal information.

I WebAs we well know, nothing is deleted and all the personal information entered will always remain alive even after years. However, what you feel can happen Need to remove this content Or even wanting to delete yourself from a social network, app or website. In this case, it will be necessary Permanently remove your personal accounts. Therefore, your digital life will no longer depend on the information released over time on all these platforms.

In the following lines, we will show you something incredible The site that will allow you to delete your account on every program, social network or application. Simply point to the site you want to remove your account or registration from and within a few seconds you will be done. Your digital past on that platform will be removed. Here’s everything you need to know.

Erase your activity and past on the Internet? You can do everything thanks to this program

The site in question is called Just delete me. This is the tool that will allow you to do that Cancel your account on many platforms Which will provide her recording and many other personal content in the past.

This option will allow you to do that Increase the level of privacy on the Internet and unsubscribe from various sites Which you no longer use or which you want to unsubscribe from for various reasons.

Site performance

In “Just Delete Me”, all you have to do is Search for the name of the service, then click on it and indicate that you want to delete your account. For example, if you want to unsubscribe from Instagram, all you have to do is click on the name of this social network in the location just mentioned.

Within a few seconds, this platform will delete your Instagram account permanently. We recommend using this site only if your decision is truly final. All of your history on that specific platform is referencedactually, It will be removed and you will never be able to come back.