Xbox and Meta are collaborating on a new Quest headset

dead announced its collaboration with Microsoft to create a New Quest headset “Inspired by X-Box“: It could be a branded version of Meta Quest 3 or a new device that has not yet been announced.

In both cases the viewer will be equipped with Xbox controller Above all, he will support Xbox Game Pass To ensure that users quickly access the large library of games included in the subscription service catalog.

As confirmed some time ago by Phil Spencer, Xbox Series What exactly will it consist of?Hopefully it's not just a rehashing of Task 3.