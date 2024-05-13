France, how it attracted $15 billion in technology investments

the France Maintain programming and Attracting significant investments from major technology companies. Come Agency reports ReutersAlso this year, the “Choose France” event generated billions of euros, Ben 15 (Mon more than 2023), on the Trans-Alpine economy. With the annual summit, which French President Emmanuel Macron officially launched on May 13, Paris set itself the goal: Enhancing its reputation at the community levelIn a historical period in which the second most important economy in the Eurozone is suffering budget deficit And the first quarter of the year that ended with Very tepid growth.

To address this situation and, more generally, the fact that the French capital Behind New York and London as a global financial center (A Z/Yen survey published in March ranks the US city as the main center of global finance.) Macron is placing a strong emphasis on this €15 billion in foreign investments, which relate to… 56 pioneering projects and various sectors, most notably artificial intelligence.

Who invests where?

Going into more details, Microsoft will invest 4 billion euros in FranceFocusing above all on existing technology and establishing a data center in Mulhouse. Amazon will instead pay more than $1.2 billion for its French operationsAnd creating more than 3,000 permanent job opportunities. In particular, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expected to increase its cloud infrastructure in the Paris region and thus support opportunities related to generative AI in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

Part of the investment should also be used by the Seattle giant Expanding its logistics network To increase delivery speed and reduce carbon emissions. Amazon currently has more than 35 logistics facilities across the country

“Select France” will also be brought up. Healthcare companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca To invest just under a billion euros in the country. Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire also met on May 13 with the CEOs, among others, of JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America.