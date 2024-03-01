March 1, 2024

“Is hitting students a failure? Yes, but their families.” League Attack Against Mattarella – Video

Noah French March 1, 2024 1 min read

The political conflict over police batons on protesting students in Pisa last Friday shows no sign of abating. Speaking following the briefing given to the chamber by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, the League's deputy Edoardo Ziello responded strongly to the position taken by President Sergio Mattarella. “We fully agree with the section that says troops with children represent defeat,” said the Northern League member. But certainly not in the sense given to the term by the head of state: “It is an academic failure above all the families of the students who tried to clash with the police forces,” he says. Also, “the failure of some teachers who fanned the flames of protest by using those demonstrators as a club to hurl at the police forces.”. And Giello sends his “solidarity” to the agents precisely because they are “attacked by left-wing social centers.” And then he points to the opposition: “It's a failure based on your narrative. Because Mr. President, through you, the Democrats, the Left, 5 Star, the world is turning it upside down, this is the story of exploiting these children.”

