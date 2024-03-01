Ambushed in the Palazzo del Pero, the driver was attacked

A new attack on an armored car was launched this morning in Palazzo del Pero. According to the reconstruction carried out by the investigating Carabinieri, the operation took place at around 6.30am when Fidelitas' van was traveling on the road in the direction of Sansebolgro when another vehicle was stopped. It is not yet clear how, but the robbers managed to puncture the tire of the armored vehicle, so the security guard who was driving had to slow down and stop. They then threatened and assaulted the driver. A gang of at least three masked and armed criminals took control of the cash van and moved it to a less visible area under the SS73 flyover, where they managed to steal the contents of the boxes. Inside is worth 400 thousand euros. He then fled with the attacker's vehicle.

Meanwhile, the vigilante, who was left on the pavement of the state road in agony and without a cell phone, was only able to rescue him when a passer-by saw him and raised the alarm. The 30-year-old man was taken to San Donato Hospital in Arezzo for treatment.

The Palazzo del Pero area is no stranger to this kind of news. The scene of the attack was not far from the 2004 robbery of another armored car stolen on the day Arezzo was welcoming President Carlo Aceglio Ciampi.