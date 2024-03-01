March 1, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ambushed in the Palazzo del Pero, the driver was attacked

Ambushed in the Palazzo del Pero, the driver was attacked

Noah French March 1, 2024 2 min read

A new attack on an armored car was launched this morning in Palazzo del Pero. According to the reconstruction carried out by the investigating Carabinieri, the operation took place at around 6.30am when Fidelitas' van was traveling on the road in the direction of Sansebolgro when another vehicle was stopped. It is not yet clear how, but the robbers managed to puncture the tire of the armored vehicle, so the security guard who was driving had to slow down and stop. They then threatened and assaulted the driver. A gang of at least three masked and armed criminals took control of the cash van and moved it to a less visible area under the SS73 flyover, where they managed to steal the contents of the boxes. Inside is worth 400 thousand euros. He then fled with the attacker's vehicle.

Meanwhile, the vigilante, who was left on the pavement of the state road in agony and without a cell phone, was only able to rescue him when a passer-by saw him and raised the alarm. The 30-year-old man was taken to San Donato Hospital in Arezzo for treatment.

The Palazzo del Pero area is no stranger to this kind of news. The scene of the attack was not far from the 2004 robbery of another armored car stolen on the day Arezzo was welcoming President Carlo Aceglio Ciampi.

See also  Confirmed by DNA - Corriere.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

“Is hitting students a failure? Yes, but their families.” League Attack Against Mattarella – Video

March 1, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

“Biden doesn't need a cognitive test”

February 29, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

US drone goes up in flames: Germany risks shooting it down, what happened

February 29, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Ambushed in the Palazzo del Pero, the driver was attacked

March 1, 2024 Noah French
4 min read

MEF data on IRES and IRAP returns for tax year 2021

March 1, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Whoopi Goldberg thanks him for the honor for Sister Act

March 1, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Mars comets 2024

March 1, 2024 Karen Hines