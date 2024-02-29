“Biden doesn't need a cognitive test”

Special offer
US President Joe Biden's doctors do not believe it is necessary to subject the resident of the White House to a cognitive test: White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre clarified this today.
Spokesman Jean-Pierre: It's not my assessment, it's the doctors' assessment
“The president does not need a cognitive test. This is not my assessment. This is the assessment of the president's doctor. It is also the assessment of the neurologist,” Jean-Pierre said during the press conference. Biden passes a cognitive test every day by serving as president of the United States, Jean-Pierre added.
Biden underwent a routine annual health check-up. Jean-Pierre said the White House will release Biden's doctor's note after the report is complete.
