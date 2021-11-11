Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals: Results with day two details. Lorenzo Mussetti wins and returns to race to qualify

Lorenzo Mussetti in the photo

Lorenzo Mussetti He wins the first match on the second day of Next Generation ATP Finals.

The Blue beats French Gaston 4-3 4-3 2-4 3-4 4-2 after 2 hours 33 minutes and is the longest challenge at the Intesa San Paolo Next Generation ATP Finals. Musetti established himself without serving his opponent at all, despite 15 break points, and returned to contention for a place in the semi-finals. Today Korda must be defeated, or else he will be eliminated, and Gaston cheers against Bayes. If the Argentine suspends the French national team, the percentage of groups won and lost will be counted.

Carlos Alcaraz’s photo Already in the semi-finals.

ATP Next Gen Finals – Milan, Fixed (Indoor) – Day 2

Allianz Cloud Court – Italian time: 14:00 (Local time: 2:00 pm)

1. [5] Juan Manuel Cerondolo against [7] Holger Vitus Nodskov Ron

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan Serondolo c. • Serondolo c. 1 2 4 1 Ron H. Ron H. 4 4 1 4 Winner: Ron H. service Development 4 . group Serondolo c. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-2 → 1-3 Serondolo c. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-1 → 1-1 Ron H. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 service Development 3 . group Serondolo c. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 Ron H. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 Serondolo c. 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 Serondolo c. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 service Development group 2 Serondolo c. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 30-0 40-0 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 Ron H. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Ron H. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-1 → 0-2 service Development group 1 Serondolo c. 0-15 0-30 15-40 30-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 30-0 40-0 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 See also "Consone, before leaving, panicked and wasn't feeling well, he was dizzy" - OA Sport 0-30 0-40 Serondolo c. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 Serondolo c. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-1 → 0-2

2. [1] Carlos Alcaraz’s photo against [4] Brandon Nakashima (not before: 15:00)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan Alcaraz C. • Alcaraz C. 4 4 4 Nakashima b. Nakashima b. 3 1 3 Winner: Alcaraz C. service Development 3 . group Alcaraz C. 1-0 2-0 3-0 3-1 3-2 4-2 5-2 5-3 5-4 6-4 3-3 → 4-3 Alcaraz C. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 Nakashima b. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 Nakashima b. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 service Development group 2 Alcaraz C. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 2-0 3-0 3-1 3-2 4-2 5-2 5-3 5-4 6-4 Alcaraz C. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-1 → 4-1 service Development group 1 Alcaraz C. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 2-0 3-0 3-1 3-2 4-2 5-2 5-3 5-4 6-4 Alcaraz C. 0-1 1-1 2-1 2-2 2-3 3-3 3-4 5-3 5-4 6-4 3-3 → 4-3 Alcaraz C. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Nakashima b. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Alcaraz C. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-1 → 1-1

3. [2] Sebastian Korda against [6] Sebastian Baez (not before: 19:30)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan korda s. • korda s. 4 4 4 Bayes S. Bayes S. 3 2 2 Winner: Corda S. service Development 3 . group Bayes S. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-2 → 4-2 Bayes S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 Bayes S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 service Development group 2 korda s. 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 Bayes S. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 korda s. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Bayes S. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Bayes S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 korda s. 15-0 See also MotoGP, Bagnaia: "I know where I lost the title and it wasn't in Austin" 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-0 → 1-0 service Development group 1 korda s. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 korda s. 0-1 1-1 2-1 3-1 3-2 3-3 3-4 5-3 6-3 3-3 → 4-3 Bayes S. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-3 → 2-3 korda s. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 Bayes S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Bayes S. 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

4. [3] Lorenzo Mussetti against [8] Hugo Gaston

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan Musette L. • Musette L. 4 4 2 3 4 Gaston H. Gaston H. 3 3 4 4 2 Winner: Musetti L. service Development 5 . group Gaston H. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-2 → 4-2 Musette L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Gaston H. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 Musette L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 1-0 service Development 4 . group Musette L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 15-30 15-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 Gaston H. 1-0 1-1 1-2 1-3 1-4 1-5 2-5 4-5 4-6 5-6 6-6 7-6 7-7 8-7 3-3 → 3-4 Musette L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-3 → 3-3 Gaston H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 2-2 → 2-3 Gaston H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Musette L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 service Development 3 . group Musette L. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-1 1-1 2-1 3-1 4-1 5-1 5-2 5-4 6-4 6-5 6-6 6-7 7-7 7-8 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 15-30 15-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 Musette L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-3 → 2-4 Musette L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 service Development group 2 Musette L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 See also An Italian hat-trick in Halmstad 0-30 0-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-1 1-1 2-1 3-1 4-1 5-1 5-2 5-4 6-4 6-5 6-6 6-7 7-7 7-8 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 15-30 15-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 Musette L. 1-0 1-1 1-2 2-2 3-2 4-2 5-2 5-3 5-4 6-5 6-6 7-6 3-3 → 4-3 Gaston H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 Musette L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-2 → 3-2 Gaston H. 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 Musette L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 service Development group 1 Musette L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-1 1-1 2-1 3-1 4-1 5-1 5-2 5-4 6-4 6-5 6-6 6-7 7-7 7-8 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 15-30 15-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 Musette L. 0-1 1-1 1-2 2-2 2-3 2-4 3-4 4-4 5-4 6-4 3-3 → 4-3 Musette L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-3 → 3-3 Gaston H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 Gaston H. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Group A

(1) Alcaraz, Carlos 2 volts. 0s. (6-0) – Semi-finalist

(4) Nakashima, Brandon 1 volt. 1s (3-4)

(5) Juan Manuel Cerondolo OV 2s. (2-6)

(7) Ron, Holger Vitus Nudeskoff 1 volt 1 sec. (3-4)

group b

(2) Repeat, Sebastian 2 volts. 0 sec. (6-2)

(3) Mussetti, Lorenzo 1 volt. 1s. (4-5)

(6) Baez, Sebastian 1 volt 1 sec. (3-4)

(8) Gaston, Hugo OV. 2S (5-6)

Albo Doro

2019 J Sener

2018 S. Tsitsipas

2017 H. Chung

Regulation

The match is in the best five sets with shorter sets (4 instead of 6) and with a 3-3 tiebreak.

Dry point on 40-40: No advantages.

Legal training through microphone headsets to allow the audience to listen to the dialogue between players and coaches.

Possibility to push spectators to move freely on the side stands.

The use of electronic calls on all points, cancel the judge’s written number

Payment hour before service.