Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals: Results with day two details. Lorenzo Mussetti wins and returns to race to qualify

Lorenzo Mussetti in the photo
Lorenzo Mussetti He wins the first match on the second day of Next Generation ATP Finals.
The Blue beats French Gaston 4-3 4-3 2-4 3-4 4-2 after 2 hours 33 minutes and is the longest challenge at the Intesa San Paolo Next Generation ATP Finals. Musetti established himself without serving his opponent at all, despite 15 break points, and returned to contention for a place in the semi-finals. Today Korda must be defeated, or else he will be eliminated, and Gaston cheers against Bayes. If the Argentine suspends the French national team, the percentage of groups won and lost will be counted.
Carlos Alcaraz’s photo Already in the semi-finals.
ATP Next Gen Finals – Milan, Fixed (Indoor) – Day 2
Allianz Cloud Court – Italian time: 14:00 (Local time: 2:00 pm)
1. [5] Juan Manuel Cerondolo against [7] Holger Vitus Nodskov Ron
ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan
1
2
4
1
4
4
1
4
Winner: Ron H.
service
Development
4 . group
Serondolo c.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
Serondolo c.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Ron H.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
service
Development
3 . group
Serondolo c.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
Ron H.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Serondolo c.
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Serondolo c.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
service
Development
group 2
Serondolo c.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-0
40-0
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
Ron H.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Ron H.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
service
Development
group 1
Serondolo c.
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-0
40-0
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
Serondolo c.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
Serondolo c.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. [1] Carlos Alcaraz’s photo against [4] Brandon Nakashima (not before: 15:00)
ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan
4
4
4
3
1
3
Winner: Alcaraz C.
service
Development
3 . group
Alcaraz C.
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
5-4
6-4
3-3 → 4-3
Alcaraz C.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
Nakashima b.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Nakashima b.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
service
Development
group 2
Alcaraz C.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
5-4
6-4
Alcaraz C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
service
Development
group 1
Alcaraz C.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
5-4
6-4
Alcaraz C.
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
2-3
3-3
3-4
5-3
5-4
6-4
3-3 → 4-3
Alcaraz C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Nakashima b.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Alcaraz C.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
3. [2] Sebastian Korda against [6] Sebastian Baez (not before: 19:30)
ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan
4
4
4
3
2
2
Winner: Corda S.
service
Development
3 . group
Bayes S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
Bayes S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
Bayes S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
service
Development
group 2
korda s.
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
Bayes S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
korda s.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Bayes S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Bayes S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
korda s.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
service
Development
group 1
korda s.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
korda s.
0-1
1-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
3-3
3-4
5-3
6-3
3-3 → 4-3
Bayes S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
korda s.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Bayes S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Bayes S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. [3] Lorenzo Mussetti against [8] Hugo Gaston
ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan
4
4
2
3
4
3
3
4
4
2
Winner: Musetti L.
service
Development
5 . group
Gaston H.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
Musette L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Gaston H.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
Musette L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
service
Development
4 . group
Musette L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
15-30
15-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
Gaston H.
1-0
1-1
1-2
1-3
1-4
1-5
2-5
4-5
4-6
5-6
6-6
7-6
7-7
8-7
3-3 → 3-4
Musette L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
Gaston H.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
Gaston H.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Musette L.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
service
Development
3 . group
Musette L.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1
1-1
2-1
3-1
4-1
5-1
5-2
5-4
6-4
6-5
6-6
6-7
7-7
7-8
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
15-30
15-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
Musette L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
Musette L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
service
Development
group 2
Musette L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1
1-1
2-1
3-1
4-1
5-1
5-2
5-4
6-4
6-5
6-6
6-7
7-7
7-8
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
15-30
15-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
Musette L.
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
5-4
6-5
6-6
7-6
3-3 → 4-3
Gaston H.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
Musette L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
Gaston H.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
Musette L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
service
Development
group 1
Musette L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1
1-1
2-1
3-1
4-1
5-1
5-2
5-4
6-4
6-5
6-6
6-7
7-7
7-8
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
15-30
15-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
Musette L.
0-1
1-1
1-2
2-2
2-3
2-4
3-4
4-4
5-4
6-4
3-3 → 4-3
Musette L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
Gaston H.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Gaston H.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Group A
(1) Alcaraz, Carlos 2 volts. 0s. (6-0) – Semi-finalist
(4) Nakashima, Brandon 1 volt. 1s (3-4)
(5) Juan Manuel Cerondolo OV 2s. (2-6)
(7) Ron, Holger Vitus Nudeskoff 1 volt 1 sec. (3-4)
group b
(2) Repeat, Sebastian 2 volts. 0 sec. (6-2)
(3) Mussetti, Lorenzo 1 volt. 1s. (4-5)
(6) Baez, Sebastian 1 volt 1 sec. (3-4)
(8) Gaston, Hugo OV. 2S (5-6)
Albo Doro
2019 J Sener
2018 S. Tsitsipas
2017 H. Chung
Regulation
The match is in the best five sets with shorter sets (4 instead of 6) and with a 3-3 tiebreak.
Dry point on 40-40: No advantages.
Legal training through microphone headsets to allow the audience to listen to the dialogue between players and coaches.
Possibility to push spectators to move freely on the side stands.
The use of electronic calls on all points, cancel the judge’s written number
Payment hour before service.
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Stockholm tennis court, the wrongdoer defeats Murray: among the top ten
Culture faces the climate emergency
Rashford became a member of the British Empire: I am very proud