November 11, 2021

Lorenzo Musetti nella foto

Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals: Results with day two details. Lorenzo Mussetti wins and returns to race to qualify

Mirabelle Hunt November 11, 2021 7 min read

Lorenzo Mussetti He wins the first match on the second day of Next Generation ATP Finals.
The Blue beats French Gaston 4-3 4-3 2-4 3-4 4-2 after 2 hours 33 minutes and is the longest challenge at the Intesa San Paolo Next Generation ATP Finals. Musetti established himself without serving his opponent at all, despite 15 break points, and returned to contention for a place in the semi-finals. Today Korda must be defeated, or else he will be eliminated, and Gaston cheers against Bayes. If the Argentine suspends the French national team, the percentage of groups won and lost will be counted.

Carlos Alcaraz’s photo Already in the semi-finals.

ITA ATP Next Gen Finals – Milan, Fixed (Indoor) – Day 2

Allianz Cloud Court – Italian time: 14:00 (Local time: 2:00 pm)
1. [5] Juan Manuel Cerondolo ARG against [7] Holger Vitus Nodskov Ron The

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Serondolo c.

1

2

4

1

Ron H.

4

4

1

4

Winner: Ron H.

2. [1] Carlos Alcaraz’s photo ESP against [4] Brandon Nakashima United States of America (not before: 15:00)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Alcaraz C.

4

4

4

Nakashima b.

3

1

3

Winner: Alcaraz C.

3. [2] Sebastian Korda United States of America against [6] Sebastian Baez ARG (not before: 19:30)

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

korda s.

4

4

4

Bayes S.

3

2

2

Winner: Corda S.

4. [3] Lorenzo Mussetti ITA against [8] Hugo Gaston from

ATP ATP Next Gen Finals Milan

Musette L.

4

4

2

3

4

Gaston H.

3

3

4

4

2

Winner: Musetti L.

Group A
(1) Alcaraz, Carlos ESP 2 volts. 0s. (6-0) – Semi-finalist
(4) Nakashima, Brandon United States of America 1 volt. 1s (3-4)
(5) Juan Manuel Cerondolo ARG OV 2s. (2-6)
(7) Ron, Holger Vitus Nudeskoff The 1 volt 1 sec. (3-4)

group b
(2) Repeat, Sebastian United States of America 2 volts. 0 sec. (6-2)
(3) Mussetti, Lorenzo ITA 1 volt. 1s. (4-5)
(6) Baez, Sebastian ARG 1 volt 1 sec. (3-4)
(8) Gaston, Hugo from OV. 2S (5-6)

Albo Doro
2019 J Sener
2018 S. Tsitsipas
2017 H. Chung

Regulation
The match is in the best five sets with shorter sets (4 instead of 6) and with a 3-3 tiebreak.
Dry point on 40-40: No advantages.
Legal training through microphone headsets to allow the audience to listen to the dialogue between players and coaches.
Possibility to push spectators to move freely on the side stands.
The use of electronic calls on all points, cancel the judge’s written number
Payment hour before service.

